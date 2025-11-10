Aktor Energy, a newly established subsidiary of Aktor, is rapidly shaping a credible path toward a future listing on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The company, founded on October 24, is gaining momentum as its strategic narrative becomes anchored in two major agreements with substantial investment significance.

At the center of this trajectory is a long-term LNG supply contract signed by Atlantic – See LNG Trade, the joint venture created by Aktor Energy and Greece’s DEPA Commercial, with the U.S. exporter Venture Global. The agreement spans 20 years, from 2030 to 2050, and secures roughly 1 billion cubic meters of LNG annually, with an option to increase volumes. It is the first long-term LNG contract ever signed between a Greek company and an American exporter, marking a notable shift in the region’s energy landscape. Beyond its commercial weight, the deal enhances Greece’s role in Southeastern Europe’s interconnected energy market and underscores the country’s growing strategic importance in LNG trading and energy security.

Alongside its gas ambitions, Aktor is moving aggressively into renewable energy. Through a strategic partnership with Greenline, the energy arm of Agrogroup, the company has acquired a 51 percent stake in Sunforce One, a firm owned by the Mitsiolides and Bozatzidis families. Sunforce One operates 42 photovoltaic parks with a combined capacity of 37 MW across northern Greece, backed by secured power-purchase agreements. It will now also lead the development and construction of at least 200 MW of new renewable projects in the country.

Aktor Group plans to invest €1.4 billion by the end of 2027 to develop 1,300 MW in renewable capacity. This investment pipeline includes existing acquisition and construction agreements covering 912 MW, as well as a potential purchase of an additional 390-MW portfolio. Industry sources suggest the group is also exploring further acquisitions—both in Greece and abroad—of companies involved in evaluating, developing, constructing, consulting on, or managing renewable energy assets, including wind and solar projects. Such moves would significantly broaden the company’s presence in the sector.