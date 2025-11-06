Chief Executive Officer Andreas Siamisiis is expected to present the group’s broader plans.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is set to unveil the new name of its subsidiary Elpedison on Tuesday, November 12, during a special event in the Athens suburb of Marousi. The rebranding marks the company’s formal and full integration into the HELLENiQ ENERGY group. Chief Executive Officer Andreas Siamisiis is expected to present the group’s broader plans in electricity and natural gas, highlighting the expanded role the revamped Elpedison will play in the company’s energy portfolio.

The move follows HELLENiQ ENERGY’s acquisition of Edison International Shareholdings’ 50% stake in Elpedison B.V. in July 2025, making Elpedison a wholly owned subsidiary. The deal brought both the Dutch-based Elpedison B.V. and the Greek Elpedison S.A. fully under the group’s corporate structure.

In the weeks leading up to the rebranding, early signs of the company’s new strategic direction emerged through changes to its corporate charter. These updates modernize Elpedison’s business profile and clear the way for expansion both within Greece and internationally. Previously existing geographic restrictions were removed, enabling the company to produce and sell electricity and thermal energy outside Greece for the first time.

The company’s scope is also being broadened to include development of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, trading in electrical and electromechanical equipment, and offering building and electromechanical solutions to improve energy efficiency. Elpedison will additionally be able to develop and commercialize digital applications that support energy systems and infrastructure, while expanding its energy-services portfolio to include energy audits and consulting.