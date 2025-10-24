Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly preparing to launch a new political movement, which could reshape the balance of power.

A new Pulse poll presented on SKAI TV shows that Greece’s ruling New Democracy party continues to lead comfortably in voter intentions, securing 29 percent of the vote.

However, that level of support remains below what is needed to form a majority government. The party maintains a 15.5-point advantage over PASOK, which polls at 13.5 percent and appears stuck in a prolonged period of stagnation. Meanwhile, SYRIZA — once the dominant opposition party — has fallen dramatically to sixth place, signaling its deep crisis of credibility among voters. Smaller parties such as Voice of Logic and MeRA25 are shown hovering near the threshold required to enter parliament.

The survey underscores how inflation and the cost of living have become the defining political issue in Greece. Eighty-four percent of respondents named rising prices and economic pressure as their biggest or one of their most significant concerns. The findings serve as a warning to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government, suggesting that economic hardship continues to overshadow all other issues.

Public opinion is also sharply divided over a recent government amendment concerning the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Forty-six percent of respondents said they agree or tend to agree with the government’s actions, while 44 percent disagree. The controversy has dominated domestic debate in recent days, revealing broader tensions between tradition, symbolism, and modern governance.

On foreign policy, 60 percent of Greeks consider the government’s handling of relations with Turkey to be adequate, particularly regarding the conditions tied to the potential lifting of Ankara’s “casus belli” and its participation in the European defense program SAFE.

With roughly a year and a half remaining before the next general elections — assuming the government serves its full term — Greece’s political landscape remains fluid. The center-left continues to struggle to produce a credible alternative to New Democracy, leading to ongoing realignments within the opposition. Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly preparing to launch a new political movement, which could reshape the balance of power. Another former premier, Antonis Samaras, is also rumored to be exploring a political comeback — a move that could siphon votes from Mitsotakis’s party and complicate its chances of retaining an outright majority.