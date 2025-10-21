Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the leading figure overall.

A new opinion poll in Greece by the research firm Marc shows former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gaining renewed support, with 24.3 percent of respondents saying they would prefer him as prime minister over current leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis. The survey, presented on ANT1 television, suggests that Tsipras continues to hold sway among centre-left voters, even after stepping back from active party leadership.

When asked who best represents the broader centre-left, 24 percent named Tsipras, followed by Zoe Konstantopoulou with 12.8 percent, Androulakis with 12.6 percent, and Sokratis Famellos with 6.6 percent, while 26 percent said none of the above. Among self-identified centre-left voters, Tsipras’ share rises sharply to 44 percent, compared with 13 percent for Konstantopoulou and 11 percent for Androulakis, according to Marc’s managing director Thomas Gerakis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the leading figure overall, preferred by 33.9 percent of respondents for the top post, ahead of Tsipras on 24.3 percent and Androulakis on 11.3 percent. Another 11.2 percent opted for “someone else.” Mitsotakis also dominates the centre-right, where 38.8 percent of participants said he best represents their political space, followed by former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and Aphrodite Latinopoulou. Among centre-right voters specifically, Mitsotakis enjoys overwhelming backing at 64.5 percent.

In terms of voting intention, the governing New Democracy party remains in first place with 26.5 percent, though it has lost half a point since Marc’s previous survey in September. The PASOK-Movement for Change follows with 11.1 percent, and Course of Freedom, the party led by Zoe Konstantopoulou, comes third with 8.6 percent. Smaller parties such as Greek Solution and the Communist Party (KKE) register around 7 percent, while SYRIZA—the party formerly led by Tsipras—trails at 5.8 percent. Undecided voters make up roughly 14.5 percent.

When results are projected into a parliamentary seat estimate, eight parties would enter the next Greek Parliament, with New Democracy at around 30.5 percent and PASOK at 14 percent, followed by Course of Freedom, Greek Solution, the KKE, SYRIZA, Voice of Logic, and MeRA25.

Public dissatisfaction with both the government and the opposition remains high. Nearly 64 percent of respondents evaluate the government negatively, including about 30 percent of New Democracy voters. PASOK fares even worse, with 75 percent of respondents viewing the main opposition unfavorably.

Mitsotakis remains the most popular choice for prime minister overall, with 30.6 percent, while Konstantopoulou is second with 8.5 percent, and Androulakis third with 7.3 percent.

Asked about the most pressing issue facing the country, an overwhelming 67.7 percent of Greeks identified rising prices and the cost of living as the top concern, followed by healthcare and education. The cost of living crisis also represents the greatest source of political damage to the government, cited by 37.7 percent of respondents, while the Tempi train disaster—which killed 57 people in 2023—remains a defining issue, particularly among younger voters aged 17 to 44.