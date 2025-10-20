The remarks come at a sensitive moment for Greece, which is in the midst of an ambitious rearmament effort following years of underinvestment.

The International Monetary Fund has issued a pointed reminder about fiscal discipline amid the rapid rise in global defense spending—a warning that carries particular resonance for Greece as it embarks on one of its largest armament programs in decades. Speaking during the IMF’s Spring Meetings, Vítor Gaspar, the Fund’s head of Fiscal Affairs, cautioned that defense and security expenditures are becoming a major source of pressure on public budgets in EU. He stressed that any increase must be implemented in a way that preserves long-term debt sustainability and financial stability.

“So, one of the pressures on public spending that we highlight is precisely spending on security and defense, and that is something that has to be accommodated in a way which is compatible with long run public debt sustainability and financial stability. The process of doing that in Europe is ongoing. Europe does have a very solid fiscal framework with rules and procedures. At this point in time, we believe that the set of European rules and procedures will deliver the needed fiscal sustainability and will contribute to financial stability,” Gaspar said.

The remarks come at a sensitive moment for Greece, which is in the midst of an ambitious rearmament effort following years of underinvestment. The government plans to expand its defense procurement framework for the period 2025 to 2036 to roughly €30 billion, partly financed through the European SAFE program. Deliveries are set to begin at around €2.3 billion annually in 2026 and rise to €2.6 billion after 2028. The goal is to strengthen the country’s deterrent capabilities and enhance the operational readiness of its armed forces amid heightened regional tensions.

However, the scale of this effort poses a complex challenge for Athens. The government must ensure that defense spending does not jeopardize its hard-won fiscal credibility or divert resources from vital social priorities. This requires careful planning, predictable financing, and strict transparency in execution.

Beyond the fiscal implications, the Greek government faces the question of how to derive maximum domestic benefit from these massive investments. Officials and defense experts alike argue that major procurements must not only enhance military capabilities but also stimulate Greece’s defense industry. That means creating jobs, transferring technology, and supporting local firms—from the Hellenic Aerospace Industry and national shipyards to companies specializing in electronics, drones, and missile subsystems.

To achieve that, future contracts are expected to include co-production arrangements, meaningful industrial offsets, and maintenance or software support carried out within Greece. The ultimate goal is to ensure that defense spending strengthens not just the country’s security but also its industrial and technological base—transforming rearmament from a fiscal burden into a long-term strategic investment.