Former Greek Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis has issued a stark warning that Greece risks a major political and institutional crisis if trust in its democratic institutions is not urgently restored.

Speaking at an event in Athens honoring former Parliament Speaker Anna Benaki-Psarouda, Karamanlis used unusually forceful language to highlight what he described as a growing erosion of public confidence in the rule of law and the independence of justice.

Addressing an audience at the Old Parliament building, he said that the stability of Greece’s parliamentary democracy depends on the smooth operation of its institutions, the protection of the rule of law, and a genuinely independent judiciary. When these principles are undermined, he warned, society begins to lose faith in the political system itself. “When a large part of society believes that institutions are manipulated, that Parliament is diminished, that governments ignore the needs of citizens, that the powerful are not held accountable, and that the state’s severity falls only on the less privileged,” he said, “then we face a crisis — a crisis of mistrust and delegitimization.”

Karamanlis described the restoration of public trust as a “titanic effort,” warning that if it fails, Greece could face a “major institutional crisis.” If such concerns are ignored, he added, the country risks descending into a “political crisis of the highest order.” He also cautioned that in Greek history, political crises have often coincided with national ones, due in part to the country’s sensitive geopolitical position.

In his remarks honoring Benaki-Psarouda, Karamanlis drew a contrast between those who pursue power for personal ambition and those motivated by public service. “There are those captivated by authority, by the need for recognition or material gain,” he said. “But there are also those who serve their country and their fellow citizens with integrity — who refuse to compromise their principles and devote their abilities, knowledge, and experience to the common good.”

Greek government sources later described Karamanlis’s remarks as “timely,” suggesting a degree of agreement with his concerns at a moment when public confidence in political institutions remains fragile.