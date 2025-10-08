A group of leading Greek and multinational beverage companies has joined forces to establish DRS Hellas SA, a new corporation that will design, implement, and operate Greece’s national deposit return and recycling system for beverage containers.

The initiative brings the country in line with the European Deposit Return System (DRS) model, which rewards consumers for returning empty bottles and cans for recycling.

The founding shareholders include major players in the beverage industry such as Coca-Cola HBC Greece, Athenian Brewery, Olympic Brewery, Vikos, Loux Marlafekas, EPSA, and the Union of Greek Supermarkets, among others. The company’s initial share capital amounts to €2 million. Alongside its formation, DRS Hellas appointed its first Board of Directors, chaired by Ioannis Georgakellos, who will oversee the rollout and supervision of the new system.

The establishment of DRS Hellas marks a milestone in Greece’s environmental policy. The new system aims to encourage consumers to return empty beverage containers in exchange for a cash refund, promoting recycling and the circular use of materials. It is expected to become fully operational by 2026, signaling a major reform in how Greece manages packaging waste.

Under the plan, a nationwide network of collection and processing points will be developed in collaboration with supermarkets, retailers, the hospitality sector, and local authorities. Consumers will be able to return their used containers at special machines or collection centers and receive the deposit amount they paid when purchasing the product. Similar systems have already proven highly effective in other European countries, achieving high recovery and recycling rates.

By adopting the DRS model, Greece is taking an important step toward meeting EU waste management directives and reducing the environmental footprint of its beverage industry. DRS Hellas will be responsible for the overall management of the system, including the collection and recycling of packaging, its financial operations, and compliance with national and European regulations. The company will also work closely with beverage producers, importers, and distributors to ensure proper implementation and transparent monitoring of results across the country.