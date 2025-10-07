The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Greece’s tax administration body, has announced a sweeping reorganization of its internal structure and staffing framework, establishing a total of 15,502 permanent positions.

The decision, which was officially published in the Government Gazette, outlines the new organizational chart, detailing the structure of departments, the total number of posts, and their allocation by category and specialization.

This overhaul marks a significant step in modernizing AADE’s operational model and strengthening its capacity to safeguard public revenue. According to the new plan, approximately 16 percent of the Authority’s personnel — roughly one in six employees — are assigned to departments directly involved in auditing, investigations, and revenue enforcement. The figure underscores the strategic weight the Greek tax authority places on its audit and compliance mechanisms.

More than 2,500 of the newly defined positions are concentrated in the Authority’s core auditing and collection units, which include the Revenue and Public Property Protection Services (ΥΕΔΔΕ), the Audit Centers (ΕΛ.ΚΕ.), the Verification and Collection Centers (ΚΕ.Β.ΕΙΣ.), the Large Taxpayers Audit Center (Κ.Ε.ΜΕ.Φ.), the Capital Taxation Centers (ΚΕ.ΦΟ.Κ.), and the Tax Procedures and Service Center (ΚΕ.ΦΟ.Δ.Ε.).

The Audit Centers, operating under the General Directorate of Tax Operations, represent AADE’s key regional structures, employing 941 staff members across multiple categories. These centers conduct targeted tax audits, cross-check taxpayer data, and verify business activity to ensure compliance with Greek tax legislation and prevent violations.

The Revenue and Public Property Protection Services (ΥΕΔΔΕ) play a complementary role, with around 500 positions distributed among the Attica, Thessaloniki, and regional offices. These specialized units focus on combating financial crimes, smuggling, and major tax offenses, serving as the front line in Greece’s ongoing effort to tackle tax evasion.

Equally crucial to AADE’s mission are the Verification and Collection Centers (ΚΕ.Β.ΕΙΣ.), which handle the certification and collection of public revenues. The Attica center employs around 400 staff, while the Thessaloniki center has 200, the majority being university-level tax officials. These centers are tasked with managing overdue debts and executing administrative collection procedures.

The Large Taxpayers Audit Center (Κ.Ε.ΜΕ.Φ.) is a specialized unit focusing on high-value cases involving major corporations and business groups. With 350 positions, it is responsible for overseeing complex audits, assessing cases of significant fiscal importance, and cooperating with international tax authorities on cross-border taxation issues.

The Capital Taxation Centers (ΚΕ.ΦΟ.Κ.) are also being strengthened, with two offices — one in Attica and one in Thessaloniki — staffed with 185 and 91 employees, respectively. They handle matters related to capital taxation, property transfers, inheritances, donations, and real estate appraisals.

Completing the new structure is the Tax Procedures and Service Center (ΚΕ.ΦΟ.Δ.Ε.), which employs 300 staff. Its role is to streamline tax procedures, improve services for citizens and businesses, and manage administrative appeals and requests.