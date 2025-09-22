Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted two significant developments for the country’s sovereignty and defense in his weekly update on Sunday, while also pointing to encouraging signs from the labor market.

He announced the start of talks with Libya on delineating their Exclusive Economic Zone, a process that began in Athens with technical committees and will continue with a next round of meetings in Tripoli.

While acknowledging that a final agreement remains some way off, Mitsotakis described the development as a positive step, stressing that regional stability can only be achieved through agreements between neighboring states grounded in international law, not through arbitrary or invalid arrangements.

The prime minister also linked the talks with Libya to recent energy developments, noting that the launch of the EEZ process came just days after U.S. energy giant Chevron formally joined an international tender for four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

He underlined that Chevron’s participation represents a clear acknowledgment by Washington of Greece’s energy and geopolitical importance in the Eastern Mediterranean.