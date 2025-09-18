Greece’s largest trade union has called a nationwide 24-hour strike for Wednesday, October 1, in protest against government labor reforms that it says threaten workers’ rights and well-being.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) said its decision was unanimous, accusing the government of pushing through a draft law that would effectively introduce a 13-hour working day for the same employer. The union argues the measure extends a series of legislative changes that have consistently hit the most vulnerable employees the hardest.

GSEE is also demanding a reduction of weekly working hours to 37.5, pointing to successful models already in place across much of Europe. In addition, it is calling for the reinstatement of free collective bargaining, which was severely curtailed under bailout-era legislation introduced in 2012.

In a sharply worded statement, the union accused the government of showing “blatant disregard for work-life balance, for health and safety in the workplace,” and of deliberately undermining social dialogue to serve employer interests. It warned that Greek workers, who already log more annual hours than any of their European Union counterparts and report widespread exhaustion, are now being pushed into what it described as “a dystopian reality.”

“Enough is enough. We can’t take any more,” the statement concluded.