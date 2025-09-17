For CrediaBank, the deal represents a transformative leap.

CrediaBank S.A. has announced on Tuesday it has signed a conditional agreement with HSBC Continental Europe to acquire a controlling 70.03% stake in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. for €200 million in cash. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals in Malta, Greece and by the European Central Bank, is expected to close by the end of 2026.

HSBC Malta is the country’s second-largest bank, with more than 200,000 clients and a strong presence in retail and SME banking, mortgages, personal lending, insurance, and wealth management. As of June 2025, it reported €7.9 billion in assets, €6.2 billion in deposits, a return on equity of 12.7%, and a CET-1 ratio of 22.5%. Its non-performing loan ratio stood at just 2.5%, underscoring its stability in a growing market.

For CrediaBank, the deal represents a transformative leap. By acquiring HSBC Malta, the Greek lender will effectively double its balance sheet while entering a dynamic new market beyond Greece. The complementary loan portfolios of the two banks are expected to produce a more balanced book, while HSBC Malta’s insurance and wealth management operations will diversify revenues and generate new fee income.

The agreed price reflects 0.48 times HSBC Malta’s tangible book value as of the first half of 2025. CrediaBank expects the acquisition to be earnings-accretive, boosting both profits per share and return on tangible equity. The bank plans to finance the purchase entirely through internal resources, without weakening its capital adequacy ratios.

CrediaBank has pledged to keep HSBC Malta listed on the Malta Stock Exchange and to maintain its dividend policy, signaling continuity for minority shareholders. It has also committed to retaining HSBC Malta’s employees on their existing terms for at least two years following the deal, while offering equal opportunities for career development thereafter.

Under Maltese capital market rules, the acquisition will trigger a mandatory takeover bid to minority shareholders, with CrediaBank offering €1.44 per share. This price was set in line with regulatory fair-value calculations based on trading up to September 15, 2025.

Eleni Vrettou, chief executive of CrediaBank, described the acquisition as a milestone for the bank’s growth strategy. “We are excited to welcome HSBC Malta into the CrediaBank family,” she said. “This transaction will create significant value for our customers, employees, minority shareholders and regulators alike. Our goal is to invest further in Malta, introduce new products and enhance existing infrastructure, while ensuring a smooth integration and sustainable growth.”

The deal comes after a rapid negotiation process in Malta and London, with talks concluded within a month. It nearly doubles CrediaBank’s valuation from €750 million to more than €1.3 billion, underscoring the scale of the shift. For HSBC Malta, which controls about 20 percent of the Maltese market and earned €90 million in net profit in 2024, the deal underlines the strategic importance of the institution.