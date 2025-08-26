Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Rising Guarantees Under Greece’s Hercules Program Spark Fears Over Fiscal Risk

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Rising Guarantees Under Greece’s Hercules Program Spark Fears Over Fiscal Risk
Figures from the Public Debt Management Agencyshow that the government’s outstanding guarantees under Hercules rose to €17.95 billion at the end of June 2025, up from €17.33 billion six months earlier.

Greece’s flagship bank clean-up scheme, known as “Hercules,” is drawing renewed scrutiny as concerns mount over its cost to the state budget. The program, launched to help lenders shed billions in bad loans that had weighed on the financial system since the debt crisis, is now at the center of heated debate in Athens, with policymakers and bankers gathering on Tuesday at the Bank of Greece to assess its future.

Figures from the Public Debt Management Agencyshow that the government’s outstanding guarantees under Hercules rose to €17.95 billion at the end of June 2025, up from €17.33 billion six months earlier. In the first half of the year alone, the state extended an additional €1.125 billion in guarantees. No guarantee calls have been paid out so far, nor have any returns been recorded, while revenues from fees amounted to just €140.4 million. That imbalance is fueling doubts about whether the scheme can remain financially sustainable.

The bulk of the guarantees are concentrated in Greece’s four systemic banks, underlining the risks to the state should the program falter. Piraeus Bank holds the largest share with €5.52 billion tied to its Sunrise and Phoenix projects. Alpha Bank follows closely with €5.29 billion through securitizations including Galaxy, Cosmos, and the newer Gaia transactions. Eurobank accounts for €3.13 billion via its Cairo, Mexico, and Leon Capital deals, while National Bank of Greece has €2.8 billion from its Frontier portfolio. Attica Bank, a smaller lender, has also tapped the scheme for €1.2 billion. Together, Piraeus and Alpha make up nearly half of the Hercules portfolio.

The review comes at a sensitive moment. Revenues from property auctions, expected to play a central role in recovering bad debts, remain below the targets set in servicers’ business plans. Delays in court proceedings have compounded the problem, raising the risk that the state will eventually have to honor some of the guarantees.

A fresh legal challenge could make matters worse. Greece’s Supreme Court is due to rule on how default interest should be calculated for loans protected under the Katseli law, which was designed to shield over-indebted households. If the court sides with borrowers and restricts interest charges to missed installments only, the hit to Hercules could reach €1.5 billion. About €7.5 billion in loans, affecting 140,000 borrowers, carry default interest, while the broader Katseli framework covers some €12.5 billion in debt held by roughly 200,000 borrowers.

Another issue on the table is what to do with the large stock of real estate already repossessed by banks and loan servicers. The government is keen to channel these properties back into the housing market, hoping to ease supply shortages and tackle Greece’s growing affordability problem. Servicers, however, point to slow-moving procedures, restrictive transfer rules, and unresolved zoning issues as major barriers to putting this real estate to use.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο: Tι αλλάζει σε χρόνο εργασίας, ωράριο, συμβάσεις και φθηνότερες υπερωρίες

Εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο: Tι αλλάζει σε χρόνο εργασίας, ωράριο, συμβάσεις και φθηνότερες υπερωρίες

Πώς μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη οι μακροχρόνια άνεργοι

Πώς μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη οι μακροχρόνια άνεργοι

Ακυρώσεις φόρων και νέες ρυθμίσεις: Τι προβλέπεται για χιλιάδες φορολογουμένους

Ακυρώσεις φόρων και νέες ρυθμίσεις: Τι προβλέπεται για χιλιάδες φορολογουμένους

Λιγότερα διαθέσιμα διαμερίσματα για φοιτητές σε όλη τη χώρα

Λιγότερα διαθέσιμα διαμερίσματα για φοιτητές σε όλη τη χώρα

ΑΑΔΕ: Έρχονται αυτοματοποιημένα πρόστιμα για εκπρόθεσμες δηλώσεις

ΑΑΔΕ: Έρχονται αυτοματοποιημένα πρόστιμα για εκπρόθεσμες δηλώσεις

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Τα συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν ότι έχετε κάποια διατροφική έλλειψη

Τα συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν ότι έχετε κάποια διατροφική έλλειψη

Η διατροφή που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε αν υπάρχει Αλτσχάιμερ στην οικογένειά σας

Η διατροφή που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε αν υπάρχει Αλτσχάιμερ στην οικογένειά σας

Πότε οι άφθες μπορούν να υποδηλώνουν υποψία καρκίνου

Πότε οι άφθες μπορούν να υποδηλώνουν υποψία καρκίνου

Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή για φανουρόπιτα με ελαιόλαδο – Χωρίς ζάχαρη

Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή για φανουρόπιτα με ελαιόλαδο – Χωρίς ζάχαρη

Φθηνότερη ενέργεια και κίνητρα για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά η αγορά

Φθηνότερη ενέργεια και κίνητρα για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά η αγορά

Στην... πρίζα το καλώδιο Κρήτης- Αττικής- Το κέρδος για τα νοικοκυριά

Στην... πρίζα το καλώδιο Κρήτης- Αττικής- Το κέρδος για τα νοικοκυριά

ΡΑΑΕΥ: «Πράσινο φως» στον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για επενδύσεις 3 δις έως το 2028- Στο επίκεντρο οι έξυπνοι μετρητές

ΡΑΑΕΥ: «Πράσινο φως» στον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για επενδύσεις 3 δις έως το 2028- Στο επίκεντρο οι έξυπνοι μετρητές

Αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος και χαμηλή χονδρική – «Σήμα» για φθηνότερα τιμολόγια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος και χαμηλή χονδρική – «Σήμα» για φθηνότερα τιμολόγια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

CrediaBank’s Ambitious Play: Exclusive Talks to Buy Majority of HSBC Malta

CrediaBank’s Ambitious Play: Exclusive Talks to Buy Majority of HSBC Malta

News In English
Where Would Inflation Stand if Owner - Occupied Housing Were Included?

Where Would Inflation Stand if Owner - Occupied Housing Were Included?

News In English
Tax System Reform Critical Amid Inflation and Fiscal Strain, Warns Bank of Greece

Tax System Reform Critical Amid Inflation and Fiscal Strain, Warns Bank of Greece

News In English
Greek Bank Lending in 2024 Favored Large Corporations, Report Finds

Greek Bank Lending in 2024 Favored Large Corporations, Report Finds

News In English

NETWORK

Στην Κοπεγχάγη ο Γ. Μανιάτης για τη Διακοινοβουλευτική Διάσκεψη για την Κοινή Εξωτερική Πολιτική και Άμυνα της Ένωσης

Στην Κοπεγχάγη ο Γ. Μανιάτης για τη Διακοινοβουλευτική Διάσκεψη για την Κοινή Εξωτερική Πολιτική και Άμυνα της Ένωσης

ienergeia.gr
Θυλακική Υπερκεράτωση ή «δέρμα κοτόπουλου» - Ποιες κρέμες το αντιμετωπίζουν

Θυλακική Υπερκεράτωση ή «δέρμα κοτόπουλου» - Ποιες κρέμες το αντιμετωπίζουν

healthstat.gr
Συναισθηματική κακοποίηση από τον σύντροφο – Τα 4 κρυφά σημάδια

Συναισθηματική κακοποίηση από τον σύντροφο – Τα 4 κρυφά σημάδια

healthstat.gr
Σπάνε εύκολα τα νύχια σας; Τι μπορεί να σημαίνει για την υγεία σας

Σπάνε εύκολα τα νύχια σας; Τι μπορεί να σημαίνει για την υγεία σας

healthstat.gr
Χανιά: Ενεργειακή Αναβάθμιση του Αρδευτικού Δικτύου στον Δήμο Αποκορώνου

Χανιά: Ενεργειακή Αναβάθμιση του Αρδευτικού Δικτύου στον Δήμο Αποκορώνου

ienergeia.gr
Πώς επηρεάζει την όραση το διάβασμα στο σκοτάδι

Πώς επηρεάζει την όραση το διάβασμα στο σκοτάδι

healthstat.gr
Προσλήψεις από τον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ σε Αθήνα και Δράμα

Προσλήψεις από τον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ σε Αθήνα και Δράμα

ienergeia.gr
Με νέους δασμούς χώρες που κάνουν «διακρίσεις» σε βάρος αμερικανικών εταιρειών απειλεί ο Τραμπ

Με νέους δασμούς χώρες που κάνουν «διακρίσεις» σε βάρος αμερικανικών εταιρειών απειλεί ο Τραμπ

ienergeia.gr