Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

The new rules for Schengen Business Visas set out clear financial thresholds.

Greece has introduced stricter regulations for the issuance of Schengen visas for business and professional purposes, following a new ministerial decision that significantly alters the application process.

At the core of the changes is the introduction of a mandatory Business Invitation Form, which now serves as a legally binding declaration by the host in Greece. Whether the host is an individual or a company, they must provide full details through the government’s e-gov platform and accept responsibility for the visitor’s accommodation, meals and, if necessary, medical care during their stay.

The new rules set out clear financial thresholds. A Greek company inviting a foreign business partner -for example, to a conference in Athens - will be required to demonstrate adequate turnover and the capacity to cover all related expenses. A self-employed professional hosting a foreign client must prove an annual income of more than €100,000.

The form also records the visitor’s personal details, including passport number, nationality, and place of residence in Greece, along with the planned duration of stay. Responsibility does not end with the invitation: the host is obliged to notify local police immediately if the guest leaves the declared residence, and to assist authorities in locating them if necessary.

The decision introduces tough penalties for abuse of the system. Companies or individuals who invite a foreign national under false pretenses, for reasons unrelated to genuine business activity, risk up to ten years in prison and fines of up to €50,000. Even providing inaccurate information carries financial sanctions, while facilitating illegal residence can result in imprisonment and substantial penalties.

This new framework replaces the system in place since 2020. Greek authorities argue that the reform is intended to strengthen oversight of business visa procedures and prevent the misuse of invitations as a loophole for irregular migration.