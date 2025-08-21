Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΗΣ
The new rules for Schengen Business Visas set out clear financial thresholds.

Greece has introduced stricter regulations for the issuance of Schengen visas for business and professional purposes, following a new ministerial decision that significantly alters the application process.

At the core of the changes is the introduction of a mandatory Business Invitation Form, which now serves as a legally binding declaration by the host in Greece. Whether the host is an individual or a company, they must provide full details through the government’s e-gov platform and accept responsibility for the visitor’s accommodation, meals and, if necessary, medical care during their stay.

The new rules set out clear financial thresholds. A Greek company inviting a foreign business partner -for example, to a conference in Athens - will be required to demonstrate adequate turnover and the capacity to cover all related expenses. A self-employed professional hosting a foreign client must prove an annual income of more than €100,000.

The form also records the visitor’s personal details, including passport number, nationality, and place of residence in Greece, along with the planned duration of stay. Responsibility does not end with the invitation: the host is obliged to notify local police immediately if the guest leaves the declared residence, and to assist authorities in locating them if necessary.

The decision introduces tough penalties for abuse of the system. Companies or individuals who invite a foreign national under false pretenses, for reasons unrelated to genuine business activity, risk up to ten years in prison and fines of up to €50,000. Even providing inaccurate information carries financial sanctions, while facilitating illegal residence can result in imprisonment and substantial penalties.

This new framework replaces the system in place since 2020. Greek authorities argue that the reform is intended to strengthen oversight of business visa procedures and prevent the misuse of invitations as a loophole for irregular migration.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Οι Έλληνες επιλέγουν ολοένα και περισσότερο ταξίδια σε προορισμούς του εξωτερικού

Οι Έλληνες επιλέγουν ολοένα και περισσότερο ταξίδια σε προορισμούς του εξωτερικού

Ποιοι πρέπει να υποβάλλουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις έως το τέλος του έτους

Ποιοι πρέπει να υποβάλλουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις έως το τέλος του έτους

Καλός ο καιρός σήμερα, θα «χτυπήσει» 40άρια την Παρασκευή

Καλός ο καιρός σήμερα, θα «χτυπήσει» 40άρια την Παρασκευή

Ξέχνα τα 10.000 βήματα - Δοκίμασε τον κανόνα περπατήματος 2:2:1

Ξέχνα τα 10.000 βήματα - Δοκίμασε τον κανόνα περπατήματος 2:2:1

Το Νο1 φρούτο για υγιή εγκέφαλο, καρδιά και έντερο

Το Νο1 φρούτο για υγιή εγκέφαλο, καρδιά και έντερο

Ράλι στην τιμή στο σουβλάκι: Ακόμα και πάνω από 5 ευρώ η τιμή του

Ράλι στην τιμή στο σουβλάκι: Ακόμα και πάνω από 5 ευρώ η τιμή του

Είναι, τελικά, η μείωση των γεννήσεων το τέλος του κόσμου;

Είναι, τελικά, η μείωση των γεννήσεων το τέλος του κόσμου;

Προσοχή στο ζεστό καφέ: Ποια θερμοκρασία μπορεί να αυξήσει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου

Προσοχή στο ζεστό καφέ: Ποια θερμοκρασία μπορεί να αυξήσει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου

Οι 8 τροφές που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης

Οι 8 τροφές που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης

Η ενδυνάμωση των οστών δεν εξαρτάται αποκλειστικά από το γάλα

Η ενδυνάμωση των οστών δεν εξαρτάται αποκλειστικά από το γάλα

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Αναθεώρηση εσόδων ΑΔΜΗΕ για το 2025 με φόντο τη διασύνδεση Κρήτης–Αττικής

Αναθεώρηση εσόδων ΑΔΜΗΕ για το 2025 με φόντο τη διασύνδεση Κρήτης–Αττικής

Κωτσόβολος στην εποχή της ΔΕΗ – Οι πρώτες επιδόσεις και το στοίχημα των νέων «Εξοικονομώ»

Κωτσόβολος στην εποχή της ΔΕΗ – Οι πρώτες επιδόσεις και το στοίχημα των νέων «Εξοικονομώ»

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

News In English
Greece to Digitize Tax Authority Archives by Mid-2026

Greece to Digitize Tax Authority Archives by Mid-2026

News In English
State Department Report Slams Greece Over Press Freedom Concerns

State Department Report Slams Greece Over Press Freedom Concerns

News In English
Theon International Hit Hard as Defense Sector Falls on Shifting U.S.

Theon International Hit Hard as Defense Sector Falls on Shifting U.S.

News In English

NETWORK

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

ienergeia.gr
Γιάννης Τριήρης: Η Ευρώπη δεν έχει ισχύ ούτε λύσεις για την Ουκρανία

Γιάννης Τριήρης: Η Ευρώπη δεν έχει ισχύ ούτε λύσεις για την Ουκρανία

ienergeia.gr
Pilates: Πώς θα κάνετε σωστά την πλευρική αναπνοή για καλύτερα αποτελέσματα όταν γυμνάζεστε

Pilates: Πώς θα κάνετε σωστά την πλευρική αναπνοή για καλύτερα αποτελέσματα όταν γυμνάζεστε

healthstat.gr
Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

ienergeia.gr
Ποιες κρέμες έχουν αποτέλεσμα κατά της ακμής, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Ποιες κρέμες έχουν αποτέλεσμα κατά της ακμής, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

healthstat.gr
Η ενδυνάμωση των οστών δεν εξαρτάται αποκλειστικά από το γάλα

Η ενδυνάμωση των οστών δεν εξαρτάται αποκλειστικά από το γάλα

healthstat.gr
Πόση ώρα την ημέρα επιτρέπεται να περνά το παιδί σας μπροστά στην οθόνη

Πόση ώρα την ημέρα επιτρέπεται να περνά το παιδί σας μπροστά στην οθόνη

healthstat.gr
Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Τέλος η ατιμωρησία - Κανείς δεν μπορεί να παίζει με τις ζωές και τις περιουσίες των συμπολιτών μας, και το φυσικό μας περιβάλλον

Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Τέλος η ατιμωρησία - Κανείς δεν μπορεί να παίζει με τις ζωές και τις περιουσίες των συμπολιτών μας, και το φυσικό μας περιβάλλον

ienergeia.gr