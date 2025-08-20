Greece Streamlines Vehicle Import Procedures for Dealers and Private Buyers

Under the new rules, published in the Government Gazette, the system becomes stricter but also more straightforward.

Greece is overhauling the way cars are brought into the country, aiming to cut red tape and bring more transparency to a process that has long been criticized as slow and confusing. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has introduced a new framework for declaring the arrival of vehicles from other EU countries, a move that will affect both professional importers and private individuals.

Until now, car imports were governed by a patchwork of requirements that varied case by case, often resulting in delays and uncertainty about the legality of transactions. Under the new rules, published in the Government Gazette, the system becomes stricter but also more straightforward: all required paperwork must be submitted digitally and within fixed deadlines. Importers and buyers are also now obliged to file a formal statement declaring where the vehicle will be stored until customs checks are completed and the registration tax is paid. Authorities say the reforms will reduce bureaucracy, speed up procedures, and make the system more transparent, ultimately benefiting citizens, businesses, and the state alike.

The changes mean that the standard Vehicle Arrival Declaration must now be accompanied by supporting documents such as shipping paperwork if the car arrived by truck or ship, the vehicle’s registration or temporary license, and proof that the car actually entered Greece, including ferry tickets or toll receipts. If some of these are not immediately available, they must be provided no later than the next working day after the vehicle’s arrival.

At the same time, recipients must declare the precise location where the vehicle will remain until the process is complete, with the obligation not to move it from the registered site. This can be done digitally through the government’s online portal, gov.gr, without the need for physical signature verification.

Importers are also given more flexibility in where they direct their vehicles. They can choose the nearest customs office with jurisdiction over the registration tax or opt for a different warehouse or facility within the oversight of a competent customs authority. This allows businesses to manage their logistics more efficiently, while still keeping the process under official supervision.