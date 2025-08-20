Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Tax Authority Introduces Rapid-Response Mechanism for Tax Evasion Reports

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Tax Authority Introduces Rapid-Response Mechanism for Tax Evasion Reports
The reform concerns intelligence reports that often stem from tips or whistleblower complaints and may reveal instances of tax evasion or customs violations.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue, known as AADE, is moving to speed up how it handles tax and customs complaints, introducing new rules designed to ensure faster intervention in cases considered high risk.

The reform concerns intelligence reports that often stem from tips or whistleblower complaints and may reveal instances of tax evasion or customs violations. Until now, such reports could languish in bureaucratic backlogs for weeks or even months, leaving valuable information unused. By setting strict deadlines and introducing a ranking system to measure the importance of each case, the agency aims to make the process more transparent and effective.

Under the new framework, local tax offices are required to register incoming reports in AADE’s electronic system within five days. Another five working days are then allowed for evaluation, a timeline that ensures cases are swiftly classified for potential follow-up. The scoring system ranges from “no interest,” which means the report is archived, to a top rating of “four,” which signals that urgent or immediate action must be taken. A business accused of issuing fake invoices while continuing operations, for example, would automatically be flagged at the highest level, prompting an immediate audit.

To further prevent delays, specialized audit centers in Athens and Thessaloniki will now process directly the reports that fall within their jurisdiction rather than passing them along to other departments. If a taxpayer has not yet been assigned to a center, the case will be randomly allocated to one of the two, a step meant to avoid bottlenecks.

AADE is also establishing a three-member committee at the Large Taxpayers Audit Center to review cases involving major corporations and individuals with very high incomes. Authorities argue that this is a critical step, since properly investigating such cases has the potential to bring substantial additional revenue into public coffers.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Για πόσο χρόνο μπορείς να μιλήσεις σήμερα με μια τηλεκάρτα

Για πόσο χρόνο μπορείς να μιλήσεις σήμερα με μια τηλεκάρτα

Τι ώρα θα ρίξει καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα, ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού

Τι ώρα θα ρίξει καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα, ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού

Ποιες φορολογικές υποθέσεις παραγράφονται στο τέλος του 2025

Ποιες φορολογικές υποθέσεις παραγράφονται στο τέλος του 2025

Αυτά είναι τα μέτρα που θα ανακοινωθούν στη ΔΕΘ: Έκπληξη με το επίδομα 250 ευρώ σε συνταξιούχους

Αυτά είναι τα μέτρα που θα ανακοινωθούν στη ΔΕΘ: Έκπληξη με το επίδομα 250 ευρώ σε συνταξιούχους

ΔΕΘ 2025: Υποσχέσεις ελαφρύνσεων την ώρα που η ακρίβεια «φουσκώνει» ασταμάτητα τα φορολογικά έσοδα

ΔΕΘ 2025: Υποσχέσεις ελαφρύνσεων την ώρα που η ακρίβεια «φουσκώνει» ασταμάτητα τα φορολογικά έσοδα

Στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ οι μηδενικές δηλώσεις ΦΠΑ και οι «φουσκωμένες» επιστροφές

Στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ οι μηδενικές δηλώσεις ΦΠΑ και οι «φουσκωμένες» επιστροφές

Τι αποκαλύπτει η μυρωδιά του σώματός μας για την υγεία μας

Τι αποκαλύπτει η μυρωδιά του σώματός μας για την υγεία μας

Τα 4 καλύτερα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά για ρύθμιση του σακχάρου

Τα 4 καλύτερα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά για ρύθμιση του σακχάρου

Τα μεσογειακά βότανα που έχουν ισχυρές θεραπευτικές ιδιότητες

Τα μεσογειακά βότανα που έχουν ισχυρές θεραπευτικές ιδιότητες

Μπορεί το κλιματιστικό να σας αρρωστήσει; Όσα εξηγεί μικροβιολόγος

Μπορεί το κλιματιστικό να σας αρρωστήσει; Όσα εξηγεί μικροβιολόγος

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Theon International Hit Hard as Defense Sector Falls on Shifting U.S.

Theon International Hit Hard as Defense Sector Falls on Shifting U.S.

News In English
Greece Streamlines Vehicle Import Procedures for Dealers and Private Buyers

Greece Streamlines Vehicle Import Procedures for Dealers and Private Buyers

News In English
Greece’s Selective Tolerance for Corruption Is a Warning for Democracy

Greece’s Selective Tolerance for Corruption Is a Warning for Democracy

News In English
Tax Windfall from Soaring Prices Leaves Greek Households Struggling

Tax Windfall from Soaring Prices Leaves Greek Households Struggling

News In English

NETWORK

Μπορεί το κλιματιστικό να σας αρρωστήσει; Όσα εξηγεί μικροβιολόγος

Μπορεί το κλιματιστικό να σας αρρωστήσει; Όσα εξηγεί μικροβιολόγος

healthstat.gr
Το ΕΒΕΑ ενισχύει τις οικονομικές συνεργασίες με την Ουκρανία

Το ΕΒΕΑ ενισχύει τις οικονομικές συνεργασίες με την Ουκρανία

ienergeia.gr
Κ. Λαγουβάρδος: 454.000 στρέμματα έχουν καεί στην Ελλάδα, από την αρχή του έτους

Κ. Λαγουβάρδος: 454.000 στρέμματα έχουν καεί στην Ελλάδα, από την αρχή του έτους

ienergeia.gr
Οι ταχυφορτιστές ηλεκτρικών οχημάτων έχουν ένα μειονέκτημα για την υγεία

Οι ταχυφορτιστές ηλεκτρικών οχημάτων έχουν ένα μειονέκτημα για την υγεία

ienergeia.gr
Περιοδεία του προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Σωκράτη Φάμελλου στις πληγείσες από τις πυρκαγιές περιοχές

Περιοδεία του προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Σωκράτη Φάμελλου στις πληγείσες από τις πυρκαγιές περιοχές

ienergeia.gr
Τι αποκαλύπτει η μυρωδιά του σώματός μας για την υγεία μας

Τι αποκαλύπτει η μυρωδιά του σώματός μας για την υγεία μας

healthstat.gr
Τα μεσογειακά βότανα που έχουν ισχυρές θεραπευτικές ιδιότητες

Τα μεσογειακά βότανα που έχουν ισχυρές θεραπευτικές ιδιότητες

healthstat.gr
Τα 4 καλύτερα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά για ρύθμιση του σακχάρου

Τα 4 καλύτερα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά για ρύθμιση του σακχάρου

healthstat.gr