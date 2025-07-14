24 Hours Left: Greece’s Tax Filing Period Nears Its End

Games
Greece approaches the final 24 hours before the July 15 deadline for 2025 income tax filings, amid calls from accountants for a short extension due to technical issues, while the Ministry of Finance stands firm on enforcing the submission cutoff.

Greece is entering the final stretch of its 2025 income tax filing season, with just 24 hours remaining before the submission deadline. While the process has unfolded relatively smoothly for most, it remains uncertain whether the Ministry of Finance will grant a short extension—a decision expected imminently.

As of July 12, more than 6.37 million tax declarations had been filed nationwide. Of those, roughly one-third—just over 2.13 million—resulted in tax owed to the state. The total amount due from these returns has reached €4.34 billion, bringing the average payable tax per return to €2,037. Meanwhile, about 1.4 million filings have resulted in refunds, totaling €534.3 million. That puts the average refund at €380. The remaining 43.6% of declarations were revenue-neutral, meaning they generated neither a payment nor a refund.

Despite the volume of filings, accounting professionals across the country are calling for a brief deadline extension to July 31. Through their unions and associations, they argue that technical problems on the government’s online filing platform—particularly over the past few days—have disrupted their ability to complete submissions on time. They also stress that a short extension would not impact government revenue, as the first income tax installment remains due on July 31 regardless of the filing date.

The Ministry of Finance and Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), however, remain firm. Officials have reiterated their commitment to a stable and unchanging tax calendar, indicating that the July 15 deadline—ending at midnight on Tuesday—will be strictly enforced.

For individuals facing verifiable technical issues, the government has made manual submission available through a special service on its myAADE platform. For businesses, a grace period of up to ten working days may be granted, provided the delay is documented and reported to the appropriate tax office.

