News In English

European Parliament Backs Ambitious UN Sustainability Goals Ahead of Global Forum

European Parliament Backs Ambitious UN Sustainability Goals Ahead of Global Forum
Greek MEP Nikolas Farantouris secured broad cross-party backing in the European Parliament on Wednesday for a sweeping report on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, positioning the EU as a global leader in the drive toward a more just and sustainable future.

In a strong show of support, the European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a report on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), authored by Greek MEP and European Law professor Nikolas Farantouris. The report received 422 votes in favor out of 672 cast during the plenary session, and now forms the official position of the European Parliament ahead of the upcoming UN High-Level Political Forum, which will take place in New York from July 19 to 23.

Farantouris co-authored the report in collaboration with Polish MEP Robert Biedroń of the Socialists & Democrats group. Representing different political families—Farantouris on behalf of the ENVI Committee for The Left, and Biedroń for the DEVE Committee—both MEPs worked across party lines to shape a comprehensive and ambitious roadmap aimed at advancing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The report addresses a wide range of global challenges, including inequality, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, public health, and social well-being.

Speaking to the European Parliament before the vote, Farantouris called on all political groups to support what he described as a “balanced but ambitious” proposal. “This is our chance to prove that Europe can lead the global effort for a more sustainable society and economy, and a healthier planet for future generations,” he said.

In remarks to the media following the vote, Farantouris expressed both gratitude and a sense of responsibility. “I am very pleased with today’s result. It demonstrates that through cooperation and mutual understanding, we can build strong majorities around the most pressing issues facing our society, economy, and environment,” he noted. “From reducing inequalities and protecting biodiversity, to improving working conditions, healthcare, housing, and overall quality of life—this is about creating a more just and sustainable world. I am deeply honored that the European Parliament entrusted me with this responsibility and supported our proposals.”

The Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations in 2015, are a set of 17 interlinked objectives aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring peace and prosperity for all by 2030. They include targets on education, gender equality, clean water, climate action, and more.

The High-Level Political Forum is the UN’s central platform for monitoring and reviewing progress toward the 2030 Agenda. Held annually, the forum brings together high-ranking government officials, ministers, UN agencies, experts, academics, and civil society representatives to assess how countries and institutions are implementing the SDGs—and what still needs to be done. This year’s meeting is expected to be particularly significant, as it comes at a critical juncture for global efforts to accelerate sustainable development amid ongoing environmental, social, and economic challenges.

