Greek Authorities Move to Reclaim Fraudulent Farm Subsidies

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered a sweeping investigation into widespread abuse of EU agricultural subsidies, mobilizing financial crime units and tax authorities to reclaim millions of euros in unlawfully obtained public funds, as mounting evidence points to systemic oversight failures and organized fraud.

In the wake of a growing scandal involving the misappropriation of EU agricultural subsidies in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a full-scale mobilization of the country’s financial and tax enforcement authorities. The goal is to recover millions of euros in public funds that were unlawfully claimed from OPEKEPE, the Greek agency responsible for disbursing EU aid to farmers.

The revelations have sent shockwaves through the Greek public administration, raising serious questions about how fraudulent claims were approved and highlighting potential systemic weaknesses in subsidy oversight. In response, the Greek government is deploying the Financial Police, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), and other agencies to investigate and reclaim funds paid to individuals or entities who were never entitled to them.

Authorities will now begin the arduous process of identifying those who received money without legal justification. This will involve extensive audits, data cross-checks, and forensic analysis of application files. Based on these investigations, AADE will issue formal recovery orders requiring the return of the funds, with added interest where appropriate. In cases where intent to defraud is established—particularly when forged documents or false declarations were used—criminal charges will follow, and case files will be handed over to the Financial Crimes Prosecutor. The Financial Police are expected to play a leading role in uncovering organized fraud schemes.

The legal mechanism for recovering the funds is grounded in Greece’s existing administrative procedures. When a suspicious or unlawful payment is identified, OPEKEPE or AADE informs the individual or entity involved and invites them to submit written comments within a defined period. If the authorities confirm the illegality of the payment, they issue a repayment order. If the recipient fails to comply within the specified timeframe, Greece’s public revenue collection system is activated, which can include debt offsets or asset seizures.

The stakes are even higher when the amount of unjustified payment exceeds €120,000. In such cases, administrative actions are combined with immediate referral to prosecutors. AADE is required to file an official complaint, and the national Anti-Money Laundering Authority is also notified. Under Greece’s anti-money laundering law (Law 4557/2018), tax offices and audit centers must submit reports on serious tax violations considered predicate offenses for money laundering. However, if a taxpayer complies with recovery demands or files an administrative appeal in good faith, the obligation to report may be waived—unless the violation involves concealment or intentional misreporting.

If a person fails to repay the funds or ignores decisions issued by the Dispute Resolution Directorate, criminal proceedings can still be triggered. This is especially true when audits uncover deliberate underreporting of income or the use of off-the-books accounting practices. Furthermore, under a separate statute (Law 1882/1990), failure to settle debts to the Greek state exceeding €200,000 can itself constitute a criminal offense. For individuals, this typically applies only to personal debts, unless there is shared liability, such as in the case of heirs or co-signatories.

