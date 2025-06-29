Games
News In English

Greek Voices Join Pan-European Movement Against NATO Military Spending Hike

Greek Voices Join Pan-European Movement Against NATO Military Spending Hike
In Greece, citizens, academics, trade unionists, local officials, activists, and young people, have united behind the STOP REARM EUROPE initiative, a growing movement calling for peace and an end to militarization.

Following the recent NATO Summit in The Hague, where member states agreed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, a wave of dissent is rising across Europe. In Greece, citizens from diverse political and social backgrounds—academics, trade unionists, local officials, activists, and young people—have united behind the STOP REARM EUROPE initiative, a growing movement calling for peace and an end to militarization.

The initiative stands in stark opposition to what it sees as the dangerous shift toward a European war economy. Supporters argue that instead of investing in social welfare, green transition, and public services, European governments are choosing to follow a militaristic agenda, reminiscent of policies promoted during Donald Trump’s presidency. They view the Greek Prime Minister’s presence at the NATO summit as symbolic of this alignment, describing it as “predictably disappointing.”
Central to the movement’s message is the urgent call to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The declaration accuses Israel of committing crimes against humanity with the complicity of the U.S. and the silence or support of most EU governments, including Greece. Campaigns like March to Gaza are held up as expressions of global solidarity and emerging peace consciousness.

The EU’s ReArm Europe plan—a massive €800 billion rearmament initiative—has drawn sharp criticism. Activists warn that such spending will inevitably come at the expense of education, healthcare, housing, and climate policy, while increasing public debt. They see this as submission to NATO demands and a direct threat to democracy and social cohesion.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean further highlight the risks of escalating militarization. Despite shared NATO membership, Greece and Turkey continue to invest heavily in arms, driven by long-standing disputes over maritime zones and energy resources. Critics argue this arms race is both outdated and dangerous, especially as fossil fuels lose global relevance.

Greece, already leading NATO in defense spending at 3.1% of GDP, has announced a new €28 billion arms program. Simultaneously, Turkey is also benefitting from European defense funds—an irony not lost on critics who point to the futility of this competitive buildup.

The STOP REARM EUROPE movement sees war preparations as a threat not only to international peace but to the very foundations of European societies. It warns that we are sleepwalking into a new era of global conflict, where nationalism, militarism, and even fascism threaten to reclaim power.

