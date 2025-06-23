Games
News In English

Greece Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Mount Ahead of Key NATO Summit

Greece Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Mount Ahead of Key NATO Summit Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Amid rising tensions following a U.S. strike on Iran, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged restraint and warned against further escalation, just days ahead of a pivotal NATO Summit in The Hague.

As tensions in the Middle East escalate following a U.S. strike on Iran, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) on Sunday afternoon. The session, held under the Prime Minister’s leadership, focused on assessing the implications of the recent developments for regional and global security.

In a public statement posted on Facebook, Mitsotakis described the international geopolitical landscape as “complex and worrisome,” particularly in the broader Middle East. He emphasized the urgent need for restraint and a renewed commitment to dialogue, warning that any further escalation would deepen instability in an already volatile region.

Looking ahead, the Greek Prime Minister noted that these developments—along with broader issues concerning global security—will be discussed at next week’s NATO Summit in The Hague and the European Council meeting in Brussels. Mitsotakis stressed the importance of Europe rising to the occasion, arguing that the continent has a responsibility to contribute to international peace and stability.

The NATO Summit, scheduled for June 24–25, comes at a critical time for the Alliance, which is facing a rapidly evolving security environment. According to Greek government sources, the main focus in The Hague will be the strengthening of NATO’s defense capabilities. A key priority will be the approval of a new long-term defense investment plan that proposes increased spending across the Alliance.

This new plan envisions a total defense spending benchmark of 5% of GDP in the coming years. Of that, 3.5 percentage points would be allocated to core defense expenses, with the remaining 1.5% directed toward broader security-related investments, such as infrastructure, industrial capacity, and resilience. While the proposed implementation timeline extends to 2035, final details are still under negotiation and expected to be a point of discussion during the summit.

Greece stands out as one of NATO’s most committed defense spenders. The country currently allocates more than 3% of its GDP to defense, far exceeding the Alliance’s existing benchmark of 2%. Even during the height of its financial crisis, Greece remained one of the few members to meet its NATO obligations. Recently, Prime Minister Mitsotakis unveiled a €25 billion, 12-year defense procurement program, further reinforcing Greece’s strategic role within the Alliance.

Government sources highlight that Mitsotakis has been a vocal advocate for stronger and smarter European defense investments. He has called for the development of a robust European defense pillar that complements NATO and enhances the continent’s collective security posture.

By the end of this year, all NATO member states are expected to meet the 2% GDP defense spending target first established in 2014. Several members that had previously lagged behind have already announced increased defense budgets in 2025 to meet the goal.

The NATO Summit will open on the evening of June 24 with a formal dinner hosted by the Dutch royal family. Leaders will then convene for the main sessions on June 25, during which discussions on defense funding and strategic priorities are expected to dominate the agenda.

