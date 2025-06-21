Greek Government Ministers Backs Media Team Accused of Political Smear Campaigns

The government’s close association with the Truth Team has drawn criticism.

On Thursday evening, prominent members of Greece’s ruling New Democracy (ND) party attended an event marking 13 years of the «Truth Team» (Ομάδα Αλήθειας), a media unit widely associated with pro-government propaganda and political smear campaigns. Among those present were Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis, ND Secretary Pavlos Marinakis, and former Prime Ministerial aide Grigoris Dimitriadis. The gathering, held at the VIP Lounge of the Olympic Stadium (OAKA), showcased the close ties between senior ND officials and the Truth Team, which operates as a communications arm of the party.

Adonis Georgiadis, who has previously drawn criticism for controversial statements—including remarks about the 2022 wiretapping scandal and the 2023 Tempi train disaster—delivered a keynote speech praising the Truth Team for its work. He openly acknowledged the group’s role in producing edited video content aimed at political opponents, claiming this material is based on publicly available statements and therefore not a distortion. He also confirmed that content from the Truth Team had been used by him personally and by other government figures in online campaigns.

Grigoris Dimitriadis, who resigned in 2022 following revelations surrounding a major wiretapping scandal involving the Greek intelligence service, was also present. During his tenure as the Prime Minister’s General Secretary and close adviser to his uncle, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Dimitriadis played a key role in supporting the Truth Team’s development. One of the Team’s founders, Kostas Doganis, referred to Dimitriadis as a «permanent unsung hero», emphasizing his continued backing.

The event featured further appearances by Kimonas Benos and Kostas Doganis, the two principal figures behind the Truth Team. In their speeches, both men described their work as a response to what they perceive as longstanding left-wing dominance in Greek public discourse. They framed their mission as ideological, asserting that without the Truth Team, New Democracy’s future electoral success could be jeopardized. Their statements emphasized political loyalty to the party and to Prime Minister Mitsotakis personally.

The Truth Team has come under public and media scrutiny in recent months following investigative reports that raised questions about its financing and organizational links to New Democracy. Journalists revealed that a private company, Blue Skies, has employed individuals working directly for the Team while receiving state advertising funds. Critics argue that this constitutes a conflict of interest and a possible breach of campaign finance and transparency rules.

During his speech, Georgiadis dismissed these revelations, ridiculing the media for suggesting a connection between the Truth Team and ND, which he said had always been known. He did not address the substance of the investigations, which focused on the Team’s funding and operational integration with the party.

The government’s close association with the Truth Team, whose activities often involve targeting political opponents through selective video editing and online amplification, has drawn criticism from opposition parties and press freedom organizations. The group is seen by many as part of a broader effort by the ruling party to dominate the digital media landscape and influence public opinion through unofficial channels.

The event, which took on the tone of a partisan rally, underlined the institutional role the Truth Team now occupies within ND’s political strategy. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis declared it his duty to defend the Team, underscoring its perceived importance to the party’s communication efforts.