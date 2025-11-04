The trend that stands out most is the surge in undecided voters, now at 21.5%.

New polling data from Greece paints a picture of deep political disillusionment and growing voter uncertainty, with the share of undecided voters climbing to its highest level in nearly a decade.

According to a new survey by the research firm ALCO, presented on Alpha TV, 83% of Greeks believe the country is experiencing an institutional crisis — a level of distrust that reflects mounting frustration with the political system, justice system, and public institutions. This sense of crisis comes alongside a significant rise in undecided voters, reaching levels not seen since 2016.

The ruling New Democracy party continues to lose ground. In voting intention based on valid ballots, it drops to 23.3% from 24% in September — matching its lowest rating since 2019. The last time the governing party polled this low was March of this year, following mass protests triggered by the deadly Tempi train disaster. Yet the opposition has not managed to capitalize on this decline. PASOK edges slightly higher to 11.7%, while other opposition parties either stagnate or slip. SYRIZA, the main opposition party during Greece’s debt-crisis years, falls further to just 5%.

The trend that stands out most, however, is the surge in undecided voters, now at 21.5%. Compared to the previous ALCO survey, this is an increase of 2.5 percentage points and nearly ten points higher than in January. ALCO’s chief executive Kostas Panagopoulos noted that such a large pool of undecided voters has not been seen since 2016.

This group is not politically homogeneous. Among those who have not yet chosen a party, 23% identify as centre-right, 23% as centrist, and another 23% say they do not place themselves on the political spectrum at all. Women make up a clear majority of undecided voters at 59%, and the largest age groups are middle-aged and working-age citizens — those between 45 and 64, followed by ages 25 to 44.

The survey also highlights a broader erosion of public trust. Nearly half or more of respondents say they are dissatisfied with key institutions, including Parliament, the justice system, and political parties. When asked who is responsible for the perceived institutional crisis, 34% point to the government, while 31% say all political parties share the blame equally.

Even on symbolic issues, public opinion appears sharply divided. Half of respondents disagree with a recent government decision concerning the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, while 39% support the move.