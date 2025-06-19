Games
Greece Signals Readiness to Join Europe's Nuclear Energy Future

Greece is preparing to step into Europe's nuclear energy arena, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signaled on Wednesday, marking a notable shift in the country's energy strategy.

Speaking at a joint conference hosted by the Financial Times and Kathimerini, Mitsotakis made clear that Athens must be ready to participate in what he called the “nuclear alliance” forming within Europe.

“Some may be shocked by this,” the Greek premier admitted, referring to the country’s long-standing reluctance toward nuclear power. “But Greece can no longer afford to stay out of this conversation.”
His remarks come at a pivotal moment. As the European Union intensifies its push toward net-zero emissions, nuclear energy is re-emerging as a key part of the solution—particularly as intermittent renewables like wind and solar continue to face limitations. In this context, Mitsotakis underscored that nuclear energy is increasingly seen as a strategic asset across the continent.

Citing developments in small modular reactors (SMRs) and the broader shift in Europe’s energy landscape, he stressed Greece’s intent to be part of the discussion shaping the future of energy. He also pointed to ongoing conversations about the potential use of nuclear energy in the shipping industry—a particularly relevant issue for Greece, one of the world's leading maritime nations.

“We must explore how a seafaring country like Greece can make use of nuclear energy for its fleet,” he said, adding that nuclear should be considered a serious technological option going forward.

The timing of this shift is not coincidental. Over the past year, energy vulnerabilities and grid instability across Europe have reignited the nuclear debate. The recent large-scale blackout on the Iberian Peninsula served as a stark reminder that renewable energy alone may not ensure energy security, even in countries previously committed to 100% green energy models, such as Denmark.

The message emerging across the continent is increasingly consistent: wind and solar are not enough. Without nuclear energy providing reliable baseload power, reaching climate targets may be impossible. This view is gaining traction in countries like Germany and Denmark, with the latter recently announcing it is reconsidering its 40-year ban on nuclear power.

