Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?
Two years after a deadly train crash in Tempi, Greece, which killed 57 people, investigators are still trying to understand what caused the explosion and fireball that followed the collision.

While the legal process is nearing its end, the exact trigger of the fire remains uncertain.

The crash in February 2023, between a passenger train and a freight train, exposed serious safety failures in Greece’s railway system. Experts agree on the broader causes—poor infrastructure, missing safety systems, and human error—but the fireball that engulfed parts of the passenger train is still under debate.

One of the main technical reports was written by Professor Karonis from the National Technical University of Athens. In his 132-page report, he estimates that the fireball could match the explosion of 2.3 to 3.1 tons of hydrocarbons. But he also says that video evidence does not confirm this and that silicone oil, used in the train’s transformers, normally cannot cause such a fire. He adds, however, that an electrical arc combined with silicone oil droplets might have created the right conditions for the explosion.

Another report came from Konstantinos Paspalas, a technical expert and university researcher. He gave his findings voluntarily to the judge. Paspalas claims that silicone oil is the most likely fuel for the fireball. He explains that under specific conditions—such as heat, pressure, and droplet formation—silicone oil can form an explosive mist. Citing international standards, he argues that no other fuel has been proven present at the site, and that only further testing could rule out silicone oil.

Other experts disagree. Greece’s national agency for transport accident investigation, EOADASAM, recently submitted its official report. It suggests that an unknown fuel may have been involved, based on simulations and expert analysis. The agency also criticized the way the crash site was handled, noting that poor preservation of the scene led to the loss of important evidence.

Investigators also found traces of xylene at the train storage site. This chemical is highly flammable and is used in many industrial products. Some experts working with the victims’ families say this shows that dangerous cargo was on the freight train. But Paspalas argues the xylene may come from burned plastics or resins, not from stored fuel.

Attention has now shifted to the train’s transformers. These devices, which use silicone oil for cooling, could hold the key to the explosion. A judge recently ordered them to be opened for examination. Earlier, a professor of electrical engineering, Grigoris Papagiannis, testified that the energy from electrical arcs during the crash was not enough on its own to cause a fireball.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here&#039;s Who Benefits

Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here's Who Benefits

News In English
MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

News In English
Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

News In English
Bank of Greece Updates Collateral Process

Bank of Greece Updates Collateral Process

News In English

NETWORK

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

theissue.gr
Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

healthstat.gr
Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

theissue.gr
Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

ienergeia.gr
Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

ienergeia.gr
Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

ienergeia.gr
Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

healthstat.gr