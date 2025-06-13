Three in Four Greek Businesses Owe Tax in Latest Filings

In Greece, nearly three out of four corporate tax returns filed so far this year have resulted in businesses owing money to the state—underscoring longstanding issues within the country’s corporate tax base.

According to the latest figures released by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), 136,750 income tax declarations have been submitted by legal entities and companies. Of these, 74.53% are classified as “debit returns,” meaning the businesses must pay tax, amounting to a total of €1.197 billion.

Only a small fraction—6.65%—are eligible for refunds, which total €199.3 million. The remaining 18.82% are zero-balance filings, where no tax is owed or refunded.

These numbers point to deeper structural problems in Greece’s corporate taxation landscape. A significant number of companies report minimal profits or even losses. In many cases, declared net annual earnings fall below the level of the country’s minimum wage. Particularly striking are instances where owners of small businesses report personal incomes lower than those of their own employees. This trend spans a wide range of corporate structures, from private capital companies and partnerships to larger incorporated firms.

Tax authorities are increasingly concerned, as the Greek tax system relies heavily on self-declared figures, while audit resources remain limited. This dependency on under-scrutinized data means that the overall contribution of businesses to the country’s tax revenue is substantially lower than the European Union average—even though Greek corporate tax rates are not particularly high by international standards.

Further analysis reveals that a small group of businesses is bearing a disproportionately large share of the corporate tax burden, pointing to deep-rooted inequality within the system. This disparity also complicates efforts to combat tax evasion and income underreporting, which continue to plague the Greek economy.

In response, the government is focusing on increased digital oversight. Authorities are rolling out mandatory electronic bookkeeping through the MyDATA platform, along with broader adoption of e-invoicing, digital customer records, and electronic shipping documentation. The goal is to create a more transparent and verifiable tax environment, which officials hope will lead to higher compliance and more accurate income reporting in the years ahead.