Greek Tourism Sees Rise in Visitors but Faces Revenue Challenges

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
At the same time, Greece faces intensified competition from nearby destinations such as Turkey and Egypt

Greece’s 2025 tourism season is off to a promising start, with rising arrivals from key international markets and forecasts pointing to sustained demand. Global tour operators remain optimistic about the country’s appeal, and early indicators suggest another busy year for one of Europe’s most iconic destinations. Yet beneath the surface of increased foot traffic lies a more complex picture, with significant challenges related to spending patterns, the length of stays, and overall economic impact.

While Greece is attracting more tourists, the average expenditure per trip is falling—a trend that raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the current tourism model. Daily spending by visitors has seen only marginal increases, often not enough to keep pace with inflation. As a result, the real value of tourism revenues remains largely stagnant. Compounding this issue is a steady decline in the average length of stay, which directly reduces total spending per visitor.

This shift appears to reflect broader changes in traveler behavior. More and more, visitors—especially younger ones—are opting for shorter, more affordable trips that prioritize authenticity and sustainability over luxury or extended holidays. Urban getaways and quick cultural experiences are gaining ground, while traditional, longer summer vacations are becoming less common. Rising costs for transportation and accommodation are also prompting travelers to shorten their stays in an effort to manage expenses.

At the same time, Greece faces intensified competition from nearby destinations such as Turkey and Egypt, which continue to lure tourists with lower prices. These shifts are gradually reshaping the Mediterranean tourism landscape, challenging Greece to adapt.

Despite the pressures, there are signs of positive transformation within the sector. Investment in high-quality tourism infrastructure is accelerating. The number of five-star hotels in Greece has grown significantly, with four- and three-star properties also on the rise. Conversely, lower-tier accommodations are seeing a decline—a clear indication of the country’s push to elevate its tourism offering and attract higher-income visitors.

