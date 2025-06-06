Games
Greece Launches Secure System for Monitoring Illicit Financial Activity

Greece has unveiled a new digital platform designed to strengthen its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing. Developed by the Ministries of National Economy and Finance and Digital Governance, the platform will securely collect and analyze statistical data on financial crimes, enabling coordinated action among national authorities while protecting sensitive information.

Greece has launched a new digital platform aimed at strengthening its efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Developed jointly by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Digital Governance, the platform is designed to record, store, and manage statistical data that relates specifically to financial crimes and illicit funding activities.

This initiative, grounded in legislation passed in 2018 (Law 4557/2018), now moves into full operational status. The platform establishes clear rules about who can access the system, how data is to be submitted, and what measures are in place to protect sensitive information. Its primary goal is to enable the Greek state to systematically gather and analyze data related to criminal financial activity in a secure and organized manner.

Hosted by the General Secretariat for Information Systems, the platform will operate through the government website https://aml-stats.apps.gov.gr. A range of national authorities will contribute data, including the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the Hellenic Police, the Financial and Economic Crime Unit (SDOE), the Ministry of Justice, and other relevant ministries and agencies. Each institution involved will appoint a designated officer, known as a “Certifier,” responsible for managing user access and ensuring that the platform is used correctly and securely.

Importantly, the data collected will be statistical in nature and will not include personal information about individuals. However, because some of the data may be considered sensitive or fall under statistical confidentiality laws, strict safeguards have been put in place. Access to the platform is tightly regulated, and users are legally bound to use the data only for statistical analysis. Any misuse will result in immediate suspension of access and the implementation of further security measures.

Data submission will take place annually during the first quarter of each year. In cases where international evaluations or audits require it, authorities may be asked to provide data on an exceptional basis. For the platform’s initial rollout, agencies have been given a six-month deadline from the date of the official decision to submit their first datasets.

The system includes mechanisms to track every user action within the platform, including data entries, modifications, and the identity of the users making those changes.

