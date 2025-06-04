Euroxx Initiates Coverage on Alter Ego Media with Strong Growth Outlook

Alter Ego Media, a prominent player in Greece’s media landscape, operates through the widely recognized MEGA television brand and maintains a strong presence in publishing.

Euroxx Securities has initiated coverage on Alter Ego Media, assigning an “Overweight” rating and a price target of €6.50 per share—representing a potential upside of approximately 53% from the current trading level of €4.25. The firm highlights the media group’s compelling growth prospects, robust financial metrics, and attractive dividend yields as key drivers for investor interest.

Between 2025 and 2027, Euroxx projects Alter Ego Media will deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% in revenues, translating into a 28% EBIT CAGR and 34% net profit CAGR. This performance is expected to be supported by increasing advertising revenues and Greece’s favorable macroeconomic backdrop.

Financial metrics also signal a compelling investment case. On 2025 estimates, the company trades at 6.5x EV/EBIT—roughly a 46% discount compared to its sector peers. Meanwhile, the return on equity (ROE) is forecast to reach 18.5% in 2025, with a net cash position further reinforcing financial health.

Euroxx also points to an attractive dividend profile, with payout ratios projected around 57–58% over the forecast period. This implies dividend yields between 4.6% and 5.6%, well above industry averages.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 17, shareholders will vote on a proposed three-year scrip dividend program, which, according to Euroxx, should help enhance the company’s liquidity position.

In its valuation, Euroxx applies an 80% weighting to a discounted cash flow model and 20% to relative valuation metrics. This dual approach underpins the €6.50 price target, further bolstering the case for the stock’s undervaluation.

Overall, the brokerage underscores Alter Ego Media as a compelling opportunity in the Greek media sector, combining market leadership, digital momentum, and high returns with disciplined financial execution.