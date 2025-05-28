ND’s Karamanlis Probe Sparks Accusations of Cover-Up Over Deadly Train Crash

In a controversial move likely to intensify political tensions in Greece, the ruling New Democracy (ND) party has formally requested the creation of a parliamentary committee to conduct a preliminary investigation into former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis.

The investigation, focused on a potential misdemeanor offense of breach of duty, centers on Karamanlis’ actions—or inactions—during his tenure leading up to the Tempi train disaster, a national tragedy that claimed 57 lives.

Although the proposal may appear self-critical—given that Karamanlis is a member of the governing party—it has been widely interpreted as an attempt to preempt a more serious inquiry. Documents submitted by Transport Ministry officials to the appellate investigator cite underfunding, understaffing, and systemic neglect of the railway system during Karamanlis' time in office. Yet ND’s proposed probe pointedly avoids the more severe felony charge of disrupting fixed-track transportation, which was included in an earlier, broader proposal by the opposition party PASOK.

Critics argue that the ruling party's motion is more about political damage control than genuine accountability. While ND frames the investigation as a step toward institutional integrity, the proposal appears designed to shield Karamanlis from deeper scrutiny—particularly regarding safety responsibilities. ND insists that rail safety oversight lay with the Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) and the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), not directly with the Ministry of Transport. Nevertheless, internal communications and safety warnings sent directly to Karamanlis and his deputies challenge that assertion.

The ND proposal includes references to former SYRIZA Minister Christos Spirtzis and contract 717—a long-delayed railway safety upgrade—but refrains from recommending further legal steps. Constitutional amendments enacted in 2019 limit prosecution of ministers for past actions, a factor ND cites in curbing the scope of the investigation.

At the heart of ND’s case is the allegation that Karamanlis failed to secure adequate funding for railway infrastructure, did not ensure public resources for maintenance and safety, and neglected to properly staff OSE. Yet opposition parties remain unconvinced and have denounced the move as a political whitewash.

PASOK has been especially vocal in its criticism, accusing ND of fabricating a legal pretext to contain the scandal and protect Karamanlis. Party officials cite key warnings sent to the ministry in 2021—months before the disaster—including a confidential alert from the CEO of TRAINOSE and a letter from the Transport General Director highlighting European Commission concerns. RAS issued multiple warnings, one just days before the fatal crash, flagging issues eerily similar to those that would ultimately lead to tragedy.

SYRIZA, the main opposition party, condemned the proposal as a thinly veiled cover-up. In a scathing statement, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis claimed the government had gone from praising Karamanlis to orchestrating a superficial investigation designed to deliver a mere misdemeanor charge, thereby ensuring political protection for both the former minister and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. SYRIZA framed the probe as unconstitutional and lacking any intention of delivering justice.

The Communist Party (KKE) took an equally hard stance, dismissing the committee as a "political washing machine" intended to exonerate Karamanlis and obscure the deeper, structural causes of the disaster. KKE lawmakers insisted only a full inquiry that considers felony charges would serve the public interest and honor the memory of those who died in Tempi.