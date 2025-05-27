Games
Greek Police Boost Presence on Public Transport, Report Sharp Drop in Crime

Greek authorities have published on Monday the latest assessment of “ARIADNE,” an ongoing police operation aimed at strengthening security across the public transportation network in Athens.

The initiative, launched by the Hellenic Police, focuses on deterring crime and improving safety on key transport systems including the Metro, the suburban rail (Proastiakos), ISAP (urban rail), and the Tram.

Over the past four months, the scope of the plan has widened to include city buses and suburban rail routes, particularly targeting high-risk areas in Western Attica.

The expanded deployment has led to over 700 arrests during this period, with the majority—481 arrests—occurring in those targeted western districts. According to police reports, many of these arrests were linked to drug and weapon possession onboard public transport, acts of vandalism such as damage to buses from thrown objects, and physical assaults on bus drivers.

Authorities report a marked decrease in incidents of vandalism, including during major sporting events that involve large-scale movement of fans—traditionally hotspots for such disruptions. In central transit hubs, there has also been a noticeable reduction in drug use and a decline in theft targeting passengers, contributing to a safer commuting environment.

The Hellenic Police underline the importance of their close collaboration with transport agencies in achieving these results. Police officers are now regularly stationed inside transit control centers to better manage real-time information and coordinate responses.

The visible presence of uniformed officers aboard vehicles and at stations has not only improved public confidence but also enabled the development of a more effective information network for tackling complex safety challenges.

