Greece’s HELLENiQ ENERGY Responds to Global Energy Shifts with Bold Strategy

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Facing the dual pressures of climate targets and market volatility, HELLENiQ ENERGY is modernizing its refining operations and embracing cleaner technologies to stay ahead in Europe’s shifting energy landscape. At a recent technical briefing, company executives outlined a multi-pronged strategy centered on sustainability, diversification, and energy autonomy—key pillars for navigating the industry's rapid transformation.

HELLENiQ ENERGY, one of Greece’s leading energy companies, is navigating a complex and rapidly evolving energy landscape—one that reflects the broader challenges faced by Europe’s major refineries. These issues were the focus of a recent technical seminar organized for journalists, featuring insights from Manolis Markakis, Senior Director of Oil Supply & Sales at HELLENiQ Petroleum, and Dr. Kostas Andriosopoulos, Director of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Center for Sustainability and Energy at Alba Graduate Business School. Market Maven attended the session and offers a summary of the key takeaways.

A central theme that emerged was the industry’s accelerating shift toward cleaner forms of energy. HELLENiQ ENERGY is investing heavily in modernizing its refineries in Aspropyrgos, Elefsina, and Thessaloniki. These upgrades include the integration of advanced technologies such as green hydrogen, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and carbon capture systems. The company’s goal is to reduce its carbon footprint over time while maintaining full production capacity, signaling a strategic effort to align traditional refining operations with climate goals and sustainability commitments.

Another major point of discussion was the volatility of the global energy market. Geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts have led to increasingly frequent and sharp fluctuations in oil prices. To shield itself from such disruptions, HELLENiQ ENERGY has adopted a diversified and flexible strategy. The company maintains a presence across every stage of the supply chain—from upstream extraction to downstream product sales—and sources crude oil from a wide array of global markets, deliberately avoiding dependence on any single supplier.

The transformation of the European natural gas market was also a key focus. The industry has largely moved away from long-term contracts tied to oil prices, shifting instead toward pricing mechanisms based on regional gas trading hubs. While this change introduces greater transparency, it also brings increased volatility. In response, HELLENiQ ENERGY actively monitors market trends and adapts its long-term contracting strategy to minimize exposure to risk and ensure more stable operations.

At the same time, refining and distribution are becoming more demanding, driven by rising costs, stricter environmental regulations, and intensified competition. To remain competitive and sustainable, HELLENiQ ENERGY is investing in the energy autonomy of its facilities. This includes the installation of solar power systems, cogeneration units, and new-generation turbines, all aimed at reducing energy consumption and cutting emissions while improving operational efficiency.

Finally, the discussion highlighted the growing importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria in attracting capital and securing investment. HELLENiQ ENERGY is channeling funds into projects that promote clean energy and sustainable technologies, aligning itself with global investor expectations and ensuring access to financing for its future initiatives.

