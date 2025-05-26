Greek Agricultural Subsidy System in Crisis Amid EU Corruption Probes

Billions in European Union farm subsidies are at risk as Greece’s agricultural payment agency, OPEKEPE, comes under criminal investigation for large-scale fraud. With allegations of phantom farmland and misused funds, Brussels is threatening to suspend payments - escalating a crisis that could cripple Greek agriculture and force sweeping reforms in the country’s subsidy system.

Greece is facing a major crisis in its agricultural subsidy system, with the looming threat of a suspension in European Union payments following a sweeping corruption investigation. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has launched an inquiry into the country’s Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid, known as OPEKEPE, raising concerns over the integrity of how billions of euros in EU farm subsidies are managed.

The investigation centers on allegations that individuals received European funds for non-existent grazing lands and agricultural activities that were never carried out. These fraudulent claims are believed to have diverted vital resources away from genuine farmers, undermining the subsidy system and triggering scrutiny from EU institutions. Sources close to the investigation say that OPEKEPE has so far failed to adequately cooperate with European authorities, deepening fears about systemic mismanagement.

Since the summer of 2023, OPEKEPE has been operating under special monitoring conditions imposed by Brussels. The agency has been required to implement a restructuring plan in order to maintain its accreditation, which is necessary for distributing EU funds. A key audit mission is scheduled for July in Athens, where European officials will decide whether OPEKEPE’s accreditation can continue. Should the agency lose this status, it would lead to the immediate suspension of EU subsidy payments to Greek farmers—a move that would severely impact the country’s agricultural sector.

To mitigate potential losses, EU authorities have already proposed a blanket 10 percent reduction in subsidies, which would translate into approximately €45 million in withheld funds. If accreditation is revoked altogether, Greece may be forced to establish a new certified agency to manage payments—a process that could take months, if not longer. In the interim, the Greek government is considering covering the subsidy gap through the national budget, with the possibility of being reimbursed by the EU later, pending stricter oversight and compliance.

The legal obligation to recover fraudulently obtained funds remains, but precedent suggests that the financial burden typically falls on the Greek state rather than the recipients. In a notable case from 2016, the European Court of Justice ordered Greece to return €425 million in improperly granted subsidies, which were ultimately paid back from public coffers. A similar scenario unfolded with the so-called “Hatzigakis package” worth €500 million.

Speaking on national television on Sunday, Greek Minister for Rural Development and Food, Kostas Tsiaras, acknowledged longstanding dysfunction within OPEKEPE. However, he claimed that the agency now operates with greater transparency and highlighted ongoing collaboration with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition. Tsiaras also addressed recent speculation that OPEKEPE might be placed under the control of Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), stating that various structural reforms are under discussion in coordination with EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen.