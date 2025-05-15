Games
Eastern Mediterranean Route to Greece Sees 30% Drop in Irregular Crossings

Irregular migration into the European Union has significantly declined in the first four months of 2025, according to new data released by Frontex, the EU’s border and coast guard agency.

The agency recorded approximately 30% fewer unauthorized border crossings compared to the same period last year, indicating a continuing downward trend in irregular entries and asylum applications across the bloc.

The most notable drop was along the Western Balkans route, traditionally one of the busiest corridors for migrants seeking entry into the EU, where crossings fell by 58%. The Eastern Mediterranean route—largely involving migrants arriving in Greece—also saw a sharp decline, with unauthorized entries dropping by 30%. While migration from North Africa to Italy via the Central Mediterranean route decreased by a modest 3%, the figures collectively signal a broader contraction in irregular migration flows.

From January through April, Frontex recorded 12,200 attempted irregular crossings at the EU’s external borders. Despite the decrease, the Eastern Mediterranean remains the second most active route. Migrants using this pathway primarily come from Afghanistan, Egypt, and Sudan—countries marked by ongoing instability and economic hardship.

Magnus Brunner, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, welcomed the data as a sign of progress. He credited the decrease to more effective implementation of EU migration policies, including enhanced cooperation with non-EU partner countries. Brunner also emphasized the importance of targeting the smuggling networks that facilitate these journeys, noting that traffickers can charge migrants tens of thousands of euros to reach European shores.

However, the numbers do not necessarily translate into political consensus within the EU. In Germany, the government has recently reintroduced internal border checks, arguing that EU-wide measures remain insufficient. The conservative-led administration of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is now under pressure to justify this controversial step, which partially suspends free movement within the Schengen Zone—one of the EU’s key pillars. The Merz government insists that stricter national controls are necessary, despite the EU’s broader progress in curbing irregular migration.

The Frontex report also highlighted an uptick in unauthorized movements toward the United Kingdom. Irregular border crossings to the UK rose by 5%, with 18,100 incidents recorded in the first four months of the year. This suggests that not all migrants aim to settle within the EU. For some, the UK remains a preferred destination despite increased post-Brexit restrictions and tightened border enforcement.

