Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Metlen: What the Unconventional Pay Structure of Evangelos Mytilineos Signals About the Company’s Future

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Metlen: What the Unconventional Pay Structure of Evangelos Mytilineos Signals About the Company’s Future
Metlen, the industrial and energy group recently rebranded from Mytilineos, is drawing attention with a strikingly unconventional proposal regarding the future compensation of its CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos.

The plan, which is expected to be put before shareholders at the upcoming General Assembly, departs from standard executive pay structures and ties the CEO’s financial reward directly to the company’s long-term stock market performance.

Under the proposal, Mytilineos would receive a symbolic salary of just one euro per year for the next three years. Only after that period would he become eligible for compensation based on performance—specifically, a 5% share of the increase in Metlen’s market capitalization above its current level. This performance-based reward would be directly linked to the company’s future valuation, meaning the CEO would benefit only if the company significantly grows in value.

Market observers see this as a powerful message of confidence from Mytilineos in Metlen’s growth trajectory. Rather than opting for guaranteed executive income, he is choosing to align his personal financial outcomes with the company’s success, in effect “investing” in its future alongside shareholders. The structure is widely seen as a bold move that reinforces a long-term commitment to value creation, particularly as Metlen eyes a listing on the London Stock Exchange.

For investors, the model serves as a notable signal of transparency and alignment of interests. By directly tying executive compensation to shareholder returns, Metlen is attempting to position itself as a forward-looking, performance-driven company in the eyes of international markets. Analysts view Mytilineos' willingness to forgo immediate compensation as a gesture of strategic depth and confidence, suggesting he is betting personally on the success of the company’s vision.

At the same time, the proposal implies that Mytilineos will remain at the helm for the foreseeable future—a factor that market commentators note brings a sense of continuity and stability to the company during a phase of transformation. His ongoing leadership is seen as instrumental in maintaining Metlen’s corporate identity and momentum as it seeks to establish itself more prominently on the global stage.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

ΝΟΚ: Κατατέθηκε η τροπολογία - Τι ισχύει για όσους έχουν ξεκινήσει ήδη εργασίες

ΝΟΚ: Κατατέθηκε η τροπολογία - Τι ισχύει για όσους έχουν ξεκινήσει ήδη εργασίες

Καθυστέρηση στα αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Σε δύο μήνες και βλέπουμε...

Καθυστέρηση στα αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Σε δύο μήνες και βλέπουμε...

Στα 30,2 δισ. ευρώ η συμβολή του τουρισμού στην ελληνική οικονομία το 2024

Στα 30,2 δισ. ευρώ η συμβολή του τουρισμού στην ελληνική οικονομία το 2024

Υποχρεωτική η ασφάλεια αυτοκινήτου για φυσικές καταστροφές - Τι αλλάζει άμεσα

Υποχρεωτική η ασφάλεια αυτοκινήτου για φυσικές καταστροφές - Τι αλλάζει άμεσα

Ανατροπή με τον αεροχείμαρρο, επιστρέφουν τα 30άρια

Ανατροπή με τον αεροχείμαρρο, επιστρέφουν τα 30άρια

Ποια εμπόδια στην ενίσχυση της παραγωγικότητας στην Ελλάδα εντοπίζει το ΔΝΤ

Ποια εμπόδια στην ενίσχυση της παραγωγικότητας στην Ελλάδα εντοπίζει το ΔΝΤ

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα απαλλαγείς από τις σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια χωρίς νυστέρι – 2 κρέμες και 2 μυστικά

Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα απαλλαγείς από τις σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια χωρίς νυστέρι – 2 κρέμες και 2 μυστικά

Αυτή η τροφή ενισχύει το ανοσοποιητικό και μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Αυτή η τροφή ενισχύει το ανοσοποιητικό και μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen: Τι δείχνει η «αρχιτεκτονική» για τις μελλοντικές αμοιβές του Ευάγγελου Μυτιληναίου

Metlen: Τι δείχνει η «αρχιτεκτονική» για τις μελλοντικές αμοιβές του Ευάγγελου Μυτιληναίου

Επιχειρήσεις
AI, Automation, and Wages: How Technology Is Reshaping Greece’s Job Market

AI, Automation, and Wages: How Technology Is Reshaping Greece’s Job Market

News In English
Tempi Victims Still Waiting for Truth as New Report Raises Fresh Doubts

Tempi Victims Still Waiting for Truth as New Report Raises Fresh Doubts

News In English
Berlin Talks Signal Closer Greek-German Cooperation on Economy, Migration, and Defense

Berlin Talks Signal Closer Greek-German Cooperation on Economy, Migration, and Defense

News In English

NETWORK

Εγκυμοσύνη: Η βιταμίνη που μπορεί να προκαλέσει σοβαρές ανωμαλίες στο έμβρυο

Εγκυμοσύνη: Η βιταμίνη που μπορεί να προκαλέσει σοβαρές ανωμαλίες στο έμβρυο

healthstat.gr
Eμβόλιο για τον έρπητα ζωστήρα - Ποια η επίδρασή του στην καρδιά

Eμβόλιο για τον έρπητα ζωστήρα - Ποια η επίδρασή του στην καρδιά

healthstat.gr
Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

theissue.gr
Δεύτερη ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας- Ιταλίας: Τα βήματα για το εμβληματικό έργο του 1,9 δις ευρώ

Δεύτερη ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας- Ιταλίας: Τα βήματα για το εμβληματικό έργο του 1,9 δις ευρώ

ienergeia.gr
Γκολφ και Πάρκινσον: Πώς μπορεί να συνδέονται

Γκολφ και Πάρκινσον: Πώς μπορεί να συνδέονται

healthstat.gr
Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια και στη λιανική φυσικού αερίου- Κίτρινα κυμαινόμενα και μπλε σταθερά

Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια και στη λιανική φυσικού αερίου- Κίτρινα κυμαινόμενα και μπλε σταθερά

ienergeia.gr
Ξεσηκώνονται σήμερα οι γιατροί του Αττικόν για τη μεταφορά των παιδιατρικών κλινικών

Ξεσηκώνονται σήμερα οι γιατροί του Αττικόν για τη μεταφορά των παιδιατρικών κλινικών

healthstat.gr
Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

theissue.gr