From Crete to Brussels: Greece Hosts New EU Cybersecurity Tool

Thanasis Koukakis
The European Commission has launched the European Vulnerability Database (EUVD), a central online platform designed to enhance the cybersecurity of digital infrastructures across the European Union.

Spearheaded by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), which is based in Heraklion, Crete, the platform marks a major advancement in the EU’s collective digital defense strategy.

The EUVD compiles and shares information on cybersecurity vulnerabilities — technical weaknesses in software, applications, and smart devices that could be exploited in cyberattacks. By making this information publicly accessible, the platform enables quicker identification of threats and the development of effective countermeasures by companies, public authorities, and researchers across Europe.

This initiative arrives at a crucial time. As the digital landscape grows increasingly complex, the EU is pushing for a more coordinated and proactive approach to cybersecurity. The EUVD is a key component in implementing the NIS2 Directive, the bloc’s updated legislation that mandates higher security standards in critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, finance, transportation, and telecommunications. Member states, including Greece, are required to align with these new rules, and the EUVD offers a vital tool to support compliance.

Beyond NIS2, the database also supports the goals of the upcoming Cyber Resilience Act, which aims to ensure that all internet-connected products sold in the EU meet stringent security standards. By collecting data from a wide range of sources — including international bodies, national cybersecurity agencies, academic researchers, and private companies — the EUVD presents a constantly updated and validated view of the evolving threat landscape. Importantly, it is not limited to experts: the database is open to the general public, allowing citizens and organizations to look up known vulnerabilities and stay informed.

While this is a European initiative, Greece plays a central role. As the home of ENISA, Greece has become increasingly influential in the EU’s cybersecurity efforts. The presence of the agency on Greek soil has positioned the country at the forefront of European digital policy. The launch of the EUVD, managed directly by ENISA, underscores Greece’s importance in the EU’s broader tech and security ecosystem — a notable distinction for a member state that was once seen as peripheral in digital affairs.

For Greece, the benefits are both practical and symbolic. On the ground, the platform will help Greek businesses, particularly those operating critical infrastructure, identify risks more efficiently and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. Strategically, it enhances the country’s visibility and leadership within the EU’s cybersecurity framework. As ENISA grows in influence, so too does Greece’s role in shaping Europe’s digital future.

Looking ahead, ENISA plans to further develop the platform in 2025, incorporating feedback from member states and users to make the database more responsive and user-friendly. This continued evolution fits within the EU’s broader ambition to achieve digital sovereignty — the ability to develop and maintain secure, homegrown technologies without excessive reliance on external actors.

