Chevron Reaffirms Strategic Interest in Greek Hydrocarbons

Chevron has reaffirmed its growing strategic interest in Greece’s hydrocarbon potential, as Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou met with senior executives from the U.S. energy giant at the company’s headquarters in Houston last Thursday.

The meeting comes amid a renewed push by Greece to attract foreign investment in offshore exploration, particularly in the underexplored regions south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

During discussions with the Greek delegation, Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, and Vice President Liz Schwarze emphasized that Greece is viewed by the company as part of its wider expansion strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean—a region where Chevron already has a strong presence through operations in Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus.

Company executives outlined Chevron’s long-term approach to building lasting partnerships in countries where it undertakes exploration activities, sending a clear signal of the company's intention to commit to Greece if the licenses under tender are awarded.

In a symbolic move that further highlights Chevron's interest in the region, the company appointed a Greek national as its new head of hydrocarbon exploration for the Mediterranean just one day prior to the Greek delegation’s arrival. This timing was seen by many as a strong gesture, underscoring the company’s intention to deepen its role in the Eastern Mediterranean energy landscape through Greece.

Chevron is also reported to have expressed appreciation for the Greek government’s speed and efficiency in launching the tender process. According to sources close to the discussions, the company indicated it would be ready to match that pace should it secure exploration rights. Minister Papastavrou has set a firm timeline, aiming to complete the licensing process by the end of 2025, with seismic surveys scheduled to begin in 2026.

Speaking from Houston, Papastavrou stated, “We are pleased to be here at Chevron’s offices following the company’s demonstrated interest in hydrocarbon exploration in Greece. My presence here, alongside a high-level delegation, reflects our strong commitment to unlocking Greece’s natural resources for the benefit of all Greek citizens. It also underscores our intention to advance the international tender process as swiftly as possible.”

Following the meeting, the Greek officials toured Chevron’s advanced global operations and safety center, where the company monitors its drilling activity in real time across the world.

While in Texas, the Greek delegation also held scheduled meetings with ExxonMobil and Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the second-largest globally after QatarEnergy.

The meeting with Cheniere is particularly timely, coming just days after the European Union announced a definitive plan to eliminate Russian energy imports by 2027. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, U.S. LNG has become a cornerstone of Europe’s energy diversification strategy, with Greece playing an increasingly critical role as a regional energy hub.