Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Chevron Reaffirms Strategic Interest in Greek Hydrocarbons

AP/ Jon Fahey AP/ Jon Fahey
Chevron has reaffirmed its growing strategic interest in Greece’s hydrocarbon potential, as Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou met with senior executives from the U.S. energy giant at the company’s headquarters in Houston last Thursday.

The meeting comes amid a renewed push by Greece to attract foreign investment in offshore exploration, particularly in the underexplored regions south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

During discussions with the Greek delegation, Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, and Vice President Liz Schwarze emphasized that Greece is viewed by the company as part of its wider expansion strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean—a region where Chevron already has a strong presence through operations in Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus.

Company executives outlined Chevron’s long-term approach to building lasting partnerships in countries where it undertakes exploration activities, sending a clear signal of the company's intention to commit to Greece if the licenses under tender are awarded.

In a symbolic move that further highlights Chevron's interest in the region, the company appointed a Greek national as its new head of hydrocarbon exploration for the Mediterranean just one day prior to the Greek delegation’s arrival. This timing was seen by many as a strong gesture, underscoring the company’s intention to deepen its role in the Eastern Mediterranean energy landscape through Greece.

Chevron is also reported to have expressed appreciation for the Greek government’s speed and efficiency in launching the tender process. According to sources close to the discussions, the company indicated it would be ready to match that pace should it secure exploration rights. Minister Papastavrou has set a firm timeline, aiming to complete the licensing process by the end of 2025, with seismic surveys scheduled to begin in 2026.

Speaking from Houston, Papastavrou stated, “We are pleased to be here at Chevron’s offices following the company’s demonstrated interest in hydrocarbon exploration in Greece. My presence here, alongside a high-level delegation, reflects our strong commitment to unlocking Greece’s natural resources for the benefit of all Greek citizens. It also underscores our intention to advance the international tender process as swiftly as possible.”

Following the meeting, the Greek officials toured Chevron’s advanced global operations and safety center, where the company monitors its drilling activity in real time across the world.

While in Texas, the Greek delegation also held scheduled meetings with ExxonMobil and Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the second-largest globally after QatarEnergy.

The meeting with Cheniere is particularly timely, coming just days after the European Union announced a definitive plan to eliminate Russian energy imports by 2027. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, U.S. LNG has become a cornerstone of Europe’s energy diversification strategy, with Greece playing an increasingly critical role as a regional energy hub.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Τι ώρα και πού θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Τι ώρα και πού θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν κατά λάθος κρυμμένο «παπικό παλάτι» κάτω από τη Ρώμη

Αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν κατά λάθος κρυμμένο «παπικό παλάτι» κάτω από τη Ρώμη

Επεκτείνεται και σε άλλους κλάδους η ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

Επεκτείνεται και σε άλλους κλάδους η ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

«Φρένο» στον αυτοκινούμενο τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα – Αντιδράσεις από Ευρωπαίους ταξιδιώτες

«Φρένο» στον αυτοκινούμενο τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα – Αντιδράσεις από Ευρωπαίους ταξιδιώτες

Η «σύμπτωση» πίσω από το «ιπτάμενο παλάτι» που χαρίζει στον Τραμπ το Κατάρ

Η «σύμπτωση» πίσω από το «ιπτάμενο παλάτι» που χαρίζει στον Τραμπ το Κατάρ

Με «άρωμα φθινοπώρου» ξεκινά η εβδομάδα - Βροχές, πτώση θερμοκρασίας και σκόνη

Με «άρωμα φθινοπώρου» ξεκινά η εβδομάδα - Βροχές, πτώση θερμοκρασίας και σκόνη

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Δεν προσπαθεί να σε φιλήσει – Για ποιο λόγο ο σκύλος σου γλείφει το πρόσωπό σου

Δεν προσπαθεί να σε φιλήσει – Για ποιο λόγο ο σκύλος σου γλείφει το πρόσωπό σου

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Το αγαπημένο της βερνίκι νυχιών είναι η απόλυτα σικάτη τάση της άνοιξης

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Το αγαπημένο της βερνίκι νυχιών είναι η απόλυτα σικάτη τάση της άνοιξης

Σχετικά Άρθρα

PASOK to Pursue Felony Charges Against Ex-Minister in Tempi Tragedy

PASOK to Pursue Felony Charges Against Ex-Minister in Tempi Tragedy

News In English
Greece Mandates University Security Plans and Toughens Student Conduct Rules

Greece Mandates University Security Plans and Toughens Student Conduct Rules

News In English
Greece’s Ambitious Push for Domestic Role in €28 Billion Defense Plan Faces Structural Hurdles

Greece’s Ambitious Push for Domestic Role in €28 Billion Defense Plan Faces Structural Hurdles

News In English
Ultra-Luxury Yacht Cruises Emerge as Greece’s New Tourism Trend

Ultra-Luxury Yacht Cruises Emerge as Greece’s New Tourism Trend

News In English

NETWORK

Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

ienergeia.gr
Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

theissue.gr
Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

theissue.gr
Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

theissue.gr
Ποια ομάδα αίματος έχει προβάδισμα στη μακροζωία

Ποια ομάδα αίματος έχει προβάδισμα στη μακροζωία

healthstat.gr
Πώς να φτιάξετε την τέλεια vegan σαλάτα caesar - Συνταγή

Πώς να φτιάξετε την τέλεια vegan σαλάτα caesar - Συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Γιατί όλο και περισσότεροι άνθρωποι έχουν αλλεργίες

Γιατί όλο και περισσότεροι άνθρωποι έχουν αλλεργίες

healthstat.gr