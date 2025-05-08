Greece Mobilizes Tax Inspectors for Summer Season in Tourist Hotspots

As Greece prepares for another busy summer, its Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has announced a nationwide mobilization of tax inspectors to bolster compliance in key tourist regions.

The initiative, part of the agency’s 2025 Operational Plan, will see 24 local tax offices (known as DOY) across the country temporarily reinforced during the high season months of July, August, and September.

The move targets some of Greece’s most visited islands and coastal destinations—among them Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Naxos, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Corfu, and major urban centers in Crete such as Heraklion, Rethymno, and Chania. These areas experience a dramatic surge in commercial activity during the summer, attracting both domestic and international visitors. With tourism being a cornerstone of the Greek economy, authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure businesses operating in these zones meet their fiscal obligations.

The additional staffing will come from within the AADE itself, through temporary secondments of employees already working for the agency. Tax inspectors assigned to these locations will carry out frequent on-the-spot audits, including during weekends and night hours, to ensure businesses are properly issuing receipts, maintaining accurate records, and complying with the country’s tax regulations. These inspections will also help the authority collect data on taxpayer behavior and identify patterns of evasion or non-compliance.

Greek tax authorities have been intensifying their audit efforts in recent years, especially during the summer months when under-the-table transactions and tax avoidance in the tourism sector tend to spike. This year’s operation continues that trend, with a renewed emphasis on real-time monitoring and market supervision.

Employees interested in joining the summer audit teams must submit a formal expression of interest by May 16, accompanied by a referral from their current department and approval from their supervisor. Although interest is a factor in the selection process, these temporary postings are ultimately mandatory, dictated by the needs of the service. Selection will balance personal availability with the operational requirements of the inspectors’ home departments.