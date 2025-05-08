Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Mobilizes Tax Inspectors for Summer Season in Tourist Hotspots

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Mobilizes Tax Inspectors for Summer Season in Tourist Hotspots
As Greece prepares for another busy summer, its Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has announced a nationwide mobilization of tax inspectors to bolster compliance in key tourist regions.

The initiative, part of the agency’s 2025 Operational Plan, will see 24 local tax offices (known as DOY) across the country temporarily reinforced during the high season months of July, August, and September.

The move targets some of Greece’s most visited islands and coastal destinations—among them Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Naxos, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Corfu, and major urban centers in Crete such as Heraklion, Rethymno, and Chania. These areas experience a dramatic surge in commercial activity during the summer, attracting both domestic and international visitors. With tourism being a cornerstone of the Greek economy, authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure businesses operating in these zones meet their fiscal obligations.

The additional staffing will come from within the AADE itself, through temporary secondments of employees already working for the agency. Tax inspectors assigned to these locations will carry out frequent on-the-spot audits, including during weekends and night hours, to ensure businesses are properly issuing receipts, maintaining accurate records, and complying with the country’s tax regulations. These inspections will also help the authority collect data on taxpayer behavior and identify patterns of evasion or non-compliance.

Greek tax authorities have been intensifying their audit efforts in recent years, especially during the summer months when under-the-table transactions and tax avoidance in the tourism sector tend to spike. This year’s operation continues that trend, with a renewed emphasis on real-time monitoring and market supervision.

Employees interested in joining the summer audit teams must submit a formal expression of interest by May 16, accompanied by a referral from their current department and approval from their supervisor. Although interest is a factor in the selection process, these temporary postings are ultimately mandatory, dictated by the needs of the service. Selection will balance personal availability with the operational requirements of the inspectors’ home departments.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Μέχρι πότε οι αιτήσεις - Τι ισχύει για παιδιά και συζύγους

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Μέχρι πότε οι αιτήσεις - Τι ισχύει για παιδιά και συζύγους

ΑΑΔΕ: Έρχεται αυτόματο σύστημα επιβολής προστίμων - Ποιους αφορά

ΑΑΔΕ: Έρχεται αυτόματο σύστημα επιβολής προστίμων - Ποιους αφορά

Κλειστά επαγγέλματα τέλος στην Ελλάδα με απόφαση Κομισιόν

Κλειστά επαγγέλματα τέλος στην Ελλάδα με απόφαση Κομισιόν

Βγήκαν τα αποτελέσματα για τις προσλήψεις ΕΠ.ΟΠ.

Βγήκαν τα αποτελέσματα για τις προσλήψεις ΕΠ.ΟΠ.

Λογιστές τιμωρούνται με εξοντωτικές ποινές ως συνυπεύθυνοι για φοροδιαφυγή και ξέπλυμα χρήματος

Λογιστές τιμωρούνται με εξοντωτικές ποινές ως συνυπεύθυνοι για φοροδιαφυγή και ξέπλυμα χρήματος

Θρίλερ στο Μετς: Νεκρός άνδρας μετά από φωτιά στο αυτοκίνητό του

Θρίλερ στο Μετς: Νεκρός άνδρας μετά από φωτιά στο αυτοκίνητό του

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Πώς θα κάνεις τα ρούχα να φαίνονται καινούργια για περισσότερο καιρό με 1 ευρώ

Πώς θα κάνεις τα ρούχα να φαίνονται καινούργια για περισσότερο καιρό με 1 ευρώ

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece and Egypt Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Regional Tensions

Greece and Egypt Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Regional Tensions

News In English
Eurobank Named Top Employer for Greeks Abroad in National Effort to Reverse Brain Drain

Eurobank Named Top Employer for Greeks Abroad in National Effort to Reverse Brain Drain

News In English
Tikun Olam Greece’s Unknown Investors Revealed Amid Bond Conversion

Tikun Olam Greece’s Unknown Investors Revealed Amid Bond Conversion

News In English
Accountants in Greece Penalized for Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions

Accountants in Greece Penalized for Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions

News In English

NETWORK

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

theissue.gr
Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

ienergeia.gr
Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

theissue.gr
Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
ΕΣΠΕΝ: Φρένο στις προωθητικές ενέργειες και κίνδυνος αυξήσεων στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος από τις ρυθμίσεις ΡΑΑΕΥ

ΕΣΠΕΝ: Φρένο στις προωθητικές ενέργειες και κίνδυνος αυξήσεων στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος από τις ρυθμίσεις ΡΑΑΕΥ

ienergeia.gr
ΕΣΥ το μεγαλείο σου: Γιατρός έπρεπε να είναι σε δύο νοσοκομεία που απέχουν 250χλμ

ΕΣΥ το μεγαλείο σου: Γιατρός έπρεπε να είναι σε δύο νοσοκομεία που απέχουν 250χλμ

healthstat.gr
Οι 2 βιταμίνες που είναι απαραίτητες για τους καπνιστές

Οι 2 βιταμίνες που είναι απαραίτητες για τους καπνιστές

healthstat.gr