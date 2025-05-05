Greeks Lead Europe in Weekend Work, Eurostat Data Shows

Greece tops the European Union in weekend work, with recent Eurostat data revealing that nearly one in three workers in the country (32.3%) works seven days a week.

This rate is significantly higher than the EU average of 22.4%, highlighting the unique pressures faced by Greek workers—many of whom are compelled to work weekends either due to the nature of their jobs or simply to keep up with financial obligations.

A major factor behind this phenomenon is Greece’s high rate of self-employment. In 2022, 27.3% of the workforce was self-employed, one of the highest rates in the EU. By comparison, the EU average stands at just 13.2%. Many of these workers are small business owners, freelancers, or farmers who often work without fixed schedules or formal employment contracts. Their livelihoods depend directly on their personal involvement, leaving little room for time off.

The country’s dependence on tourism also plays a central role. Greece’s vibrant tourism sector drives a large portion of the economy and requires a workforce that can accommodate the demands of hospitality, catering, retail, and entertainment—industries where weekend and holiday shifts are the norm. Eurostat data shows that almost half of workers in service and sales roles across the EU, where tourism-related jobs are concentrated, report weekend work.

The result is a labor market where long hours and irregular schedules are common, particularly in sectors like food service and retail. Many workers are not compensated for weekend shifts, a situation worsened by persistently low wages. The average gross monthly salary in Greece stands at €1,342—well below the EU average. For many, the extended workweek offers no real financial gain, but rather a necessary means of survival.

Greece is not alone in this trend. Italy and Cyprus also report high levels of weekend work, at 30.9% and 26.4% respectively. But the contrast with countries like Lithuania (3%), Poland (4.5%), and Hungary (6.6%) underscores just how extreme the situation is in Greece.