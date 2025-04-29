Games
After Tempi Tragedy, Greece Moves to Reinvent Its Railway Safety

After Tempi Tragedy, Greece Moves to Reinvent Its Railway Safety
Technological upgrades include mandatory installation of high-precision GNSS receivers and satellite internet in all locomotives.

In a bid to restore public trust following the deadly Tempi train disaster and the ensuing political fallout, the Greek government has unveiled sweeping reforms to overhaul the country’s railway system. On Monday, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Konstantinos Kyranakis presented a new bill at a Cabinet meeting, outlining urgent measures to modernize operations and improve safety across the network.

Speaking at the session, Kyranakis emphasized that the reforms mark a "decisive step" toward turning transportation safety from a theoretical concern into a "daily right" for all citizens. The government, he said, aims to rebuild trust through action, transparency, and consistency, acknowledging that confidence in the system cannot be easily restored.

Central to the reforms is the creation of Greece’s first Unified Railway Control Center, providing real-time oversight of the entire rail network. Staffed by railway, police, and fire service officials, the center will monitor train movements around the clock and intervene immediately in emergencies. A new online platform, Railway.gov.gr, will also allow the public to track trains in real time, enhancing transparency and safety.

Technological upgrades include mandatory installation of high-precision GNSS receivers and satellite internet in all locomotives. These systems will continuously transmit the exact position of every train, enabling immediate detection of potential collision risks.

The bill also mandates cameras inside driver cabins and station offices, introduces real-time digital logging of traffic commands and violations, and imposes stricter personnel evaluations. Psychological and medical testing, including drug screenings and crisis-response assessments, will become compulsory for all critical railway staff.

A revived supervisory role aboard faster trains will add another layer of safety, with supervisors authorized to monitor operations and intervene if necessary. Furthermore, the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) will be restructured into a more flexible private-law company, enabling faster hiring and procurement processes.

In a broader effort to ensure accountability, Greece’s Railway Regulatory Authority will be revamped, and a unified emergency response plan for railway accidents will be developed, involving all relevant state agencies.

