Metlen Gathers Global Attention Ahead of London Listing

Today, market attention turns to London, where Metlen is hosting its highly anticipated Capital Markets Day.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO, along with his executive team, will present the company's strategic vision and growth priorities, while making key announcements ahead of Metlen’s planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The event begins with an address by Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer Vivian Bouzali, followed by Mytilineos outlining Metlen’s long-term strategy. Senior executives will provide updates across core business areas, including energy, metals, infrastructure, finance, and international treasury operations. Mytilineos will return later with a keynote speech titled "We Have Done it Before… We Are Doing it Again," before opening the floor to analysts' and investors' questions. The event is scheduled to conclude in the early evening.

Metlen stands out for its unique business model, combining energy trading with metals production. This dual focus offers strategic advantages, particularly operational flexibility and stronger margins during periods of commodity price volatility—traits that position Metlen as a resilient player in increasingly unpredictable markets.

The company has expanded rapidly onto the international stage, forging strategic partnerships such as its recent agreement with Rio Tinto for alumina supply, a deal analysts describe as pivotal. At the same time, Metlen is investing heavily in renewable energy projects in Chile, Australia, and the United Kingdom, while preparing for deeper expansion in the alumina sector, capitalizing on favorable global market conditions.

In a recent statement, Mytilineos revealed Metlen’s ambitious target to double its annual EBITDA to approximately €2 billion by 2028. Around €400 million of this growth is expected to come from two flagship projects, further details of which will be disclosed during today’s event.