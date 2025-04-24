Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Tsipras Warns: Progressive Forces Must Unite Against Rising Far Right

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Tsipras cautions that if democracies begin to accept the dominance of the strong in international relations, they risk legitimizing the same principle at home.

In a contribution to the Turning Points edition by Euro2day.gr and The New York Times, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras issues a stark warning about the global advance of the far right and the historic responsibility of progressive forces to resist it.

He argues that the political equilibrium that once defined Western democracies—between left/center-left and right/center-right—is unraveling, opening space for the normalization of power politics, elite influence, and authoritarian narratives.

Tsipras cautions that if democracies begin to accept the dominance of the strong in international relations, they risk legitimizing the same principle at home. This, he says, would embolden far-right actors and oligarchic politics, drawing a sharp comparison to the alliance between figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

He urges the European Union to make it clear to the United States that transatlantic cooperation must rest on mutual respect and non-intervention in domestic affairs.

This resistance, he insists, also means acknowledging past mistakes and recommitting to diplomacy and international law. “The struggle for international law is above all a struggle for peace,” Tsipras writes, noting that postwar European democracy was built on such principles. He criticizes the fact that, today, peace advocacy is increasingly associated with far-right forces, calling this both unacceptable and dangerous.

He argues that the EU must play a leading role in securing peace in Ukraine and developing a new security architecture that includes, rather than excludes, Russia—no matter how complex that may be.

Drawing on historical precedent, he points to Greece and Cyprus's willingness to engage in talks with Turkey just two years after its invasion of Cyprus. Similarly, he advocates for an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, grounded in UN resolutions.

Tsipras also calls for renewed European integration based on social investment and cohesion, not just defense. He advocates for a humane migration policy and warns against the superficiality of identity politics disconnected from broader social goals. Finally, he urges progressive movements on both sides of the Atlantic to work together, reminding readers that cooperation was key in past battles against war, austerity, and neoliberalism.

“The breakdown between ‘center’ and ‘extremes’ has only helped normalize the far right,” Tsipras concludes. “It’s time to rebuild democratic balance before it’s too late.”

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα και επιστροφή ενοικίου: Στα κάγκελα συνταξιούχοι, ενοικιαστές και στρατιωτικοί

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα και επιστροφή ενοικίου: Στα κάγκελα συνταξιούχοι, ενοικιαστές και στρατιωτικοί

Τι ώρα θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αττική - Θα ανοίξουν οι ουρανοί

Τι ώρα θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αττική - Θα ανοίξουν οι ουρανοί

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Οι δικαιούχοι - Τι γίνεται με τα τεκμήρια, τι ισχύει για συζύγους

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Οι δικαιούχοι - Τι γίνεται με τα τεκμήρια, τι ισχύει για συζύγους

Τραγωδία στο Ρέντη: Αυτοκίνητο παρέσυρε και σκότωσε 12χρονο κορίτσι

Τραγωδία στο Ρέντη: Αυτοκίνητο παρέσυρε και σκότωσε 12χρονο κορίτσι

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Σε πλασματικά στοιχεία η στήριξη του μέτρου - Η αλήθεια για τα ενοίκια στην αγορά

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Σε πλασματικά στοιχεία η στήριξη του μέτρου - Η αλήθεια για τα ενοίκια στην αγορά

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: «Ώρα μηδέν» για τις δηλώσεις, ανεφάρμοστα τα μέτρα, «τρέχουν» οι ιδιοκτήτες

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: «Ώρα μηδέν» για τις δηλώσεις, ανεφάρμοστα τα μέτρα, «τρέχουν» οι ιδιοκτήτες

Πρωτομαγιά: «Δεν είναι αργία, είναι απεργία» - Ποιοι κατεβάζουν ρολά, πού θα γίνουν συγκεντρώσεις

Πρωτομαγιά: «Δεν είναι αργία, είναι απεργία» - Ποιοι κατεβάζουν ρολά, πού θα γίνουν συγκεντρώσεις

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Αυτά είναι τα 4 κουρέματα που θα σε κάνουν να μοιάζεις 10 χρόνια νεότερη

Αυτά είναι τα 4 κουρέματα που θα σε κάνουν να μοιάζεις 10 χρόνια νεότερη

Εορτολόγιο: Μεγάλη γιορτή σήμερα, Τετάρτη 23 Απριλίου- Μην ξεχάσεις να ευχηθείς

Εορτολόγιο: Μεγάλη γιορτή σήμερα, Τετάρτη 23 Απριλίου- Μην ξεχάσεις να ευχηθείς

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

Χάρβαρντ: Αντιγήρανση χωρίς νυστέρι – Οι φτηνές κρέμες και θεραπείες που έχουν αποτέλεσμα

Χάρβαρντ: Αντιγήρανση χωρίς νυστέρι – Οι φτηνές κρέμες και θεραπείες που έχουν αποτέλεσμα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Commits to Full Term, Eyes Third Mandate for New Democracy

Mitsotakis Commits to Full Term, Eyes Third Mandate for New Democracy

News In English
Young Greek Entrepreneurs Showcase Innovation on a Global Stage

Young Greek Entrepreneurs Showcase Innovation on a Global Stage

News In English
IMF: Greece Among Global Leaders in Debt Reduction

IMF: Greece Among Global Leaders in Debt Reduction

News In English
Greek Property Owners Await PM’s Tax Reforms Amid Housing Crisis

Greek Property Owners Await PM’s Tax Reforms Amid Housing Crisis

News In English

NETWORK

Εορτολόγιο: Μεγάλη γιορτή σήμερα, Τετάρτη 23 Απριλίου- Μην ξεχάσεις να ευχηθείς

Εορτολόγιο: Μεγάλη γιορτή σήμερα, Τετάρτη 23 Απριλίου- Μην ξεχάσεις να ευχηθείς

theissue.gr
Γιατί έχω τόσο πολλά αέρια - 9 βασικοί λόγοι

Γιατί έχω τόσο πολλά αέρια - 9 βασικοί λόγοι

healthstat.gr
Νέα κριτήρια και διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης στο νέο αναπτυξιακό νόμο- Τι προβλέπει για πράσινες επενδύσεις

Νέα κριτήρια και διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης στο νέο αναπτυξιακό νόμο- Τι προβλέπει για πράσινες επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr
«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

theissue.gr
Αναδρομικές επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Άμεσα οι ανακοινώσεις για 1 εκατ. μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Αναδρομικές επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Άμεσα οι ανακοινώσεις για 1 εκατ. μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Στο επίκεντρο του Μαξίμου το ΕΣΥ

Στο επίκεντρο του Μαξίμου το ΕΣΥ

healthstat.gr
Αυτά είναι τα 4 κουρέματα που θα σε κάνουν να μοιάζεις 10 χρόνια νεότερη

Αυτά είναι τα 4 κουρέματα που θα σε κάνουν να μοιάζεις 10 χρόνια νεότερη

theissue.gr
Αυτά είναι τα 2 πιο υγιεινά ψάρια

Αυτά είναι τα 2 πιο υγιεινά ψάρια

healthstat.gr