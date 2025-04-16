Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Cracking Down on Illicit Trade and Pushing for Smart Innovation: JTI’s Message at Delphi Forum X

Cracking Down on Illicit Trade and Pushing for Smart Innovation: JTI’s Message at Delphi Forum X
Ms. Ovumyan participated in two very interesting round tables, with cutting-edge topics not only for the tobacco industry, but also for the State, economy and society.

JTI present with a high-level line-up at Delphi Forum X, which is being held from 9 to12 April in Delphi. At a Forum that brings together leading personalities from the fields of politics, economics, business, spirit and knowledge, JTI is represented by Lucine Ovumyan Senior VP Corporate Affairs & Communications and member of the company's Executive Committee.

Ms. Ovumyan participated in two very interesting round tables, with cutting-edge topics not only for the tobacco industry, but also for the State, economy and society.

1. Illicit Trade and State and Public Private Partnership (PPP)

In the first discussion entitled "Tackling Illicit Trade: Public and Private Sector Synergies in Critical Sectors", Ms. Ovumyan stressed that illicit trade in tobacco is a major international problem, as it represents 11% of the total global tobacco trade. By eliminating it could increase public revenues by almost $50 billion annually. In Greece, the public revenues loss to illicit trade is estimated at €600 million per year. But Greece is also an international benchmark, she noted, since with the synergy of the State, the LEAs and the industry the percentage of the illegal market has been reduced from 30% in 2022 to around 20% to date.

Referring to the relations with the Greek State, she praised JTI's cooperation with Independent Authority for Tax Revenues (AADE), with which JTI co-signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in 2023, as well as the co-operation with the newly established Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (DAOE) with significant results to date. Within this context she made distinct reference to the joint anti-illicit trade (AIT) awareness campaign that launched recently, as a great example of private-public cooperation.

Smart regulation & innovation

In the second panel entitled ‘Smart regulation for innovation - In an era of technological breakthroughs, how can economies remain competitive?’ Ms Ovumyan pointed out that good regulation sets boundaries, protects societies and fosters innovation, so as she said regulation needs to shape the future, not to ‘freeze it’.

Citing the example of the tobacco and nicotine products industry, Ms. Ovumyan pointed out that JTI is investing billions on innovative new generation products that have a potential to reduce the risks associated with smoking. Stressing that it is critical that consumers have access to them, but also that companies are encouraged to invest to continuously to improve and upgrade them.

‘Regulatory frameworks need to be updated,’ concluded Ms Ovumyan, referring to the OECD's Flexible Regulation model, according to which rules need to evolve as science and technology evolve. ‘And therefore, in our industry, innovative nicotine products must be regulated in a way that incorporates scientific development.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Συντάξεις Μαΐου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για ΟΑΕΕ, ΙΚΑ, ΝΑΤ, Δημόσιο

Συντάξεις Μαΐου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για ΟΑΕΕ, ΙΚΑ, ΝΑΤ, Δημόσιο

Διευρυμένες φοροαπαλλαγές για εισφορές, παροχές και οικογενειακά επιδόματα – Παραδείγματα

Διευρυμένες φοροαπαλλαγές για εισφορές, παροχές και οικογενειακά επιδόματα – Παραδείγματα

«Μαύρο ρεκόρ» εργατικών δυστυχημάτων – 55 νεκροί από την αρχή του έτους

«Μαύρο ρεκόρ» εργατικών δυστυχημάτων – 55 νεκροί από την αρχή του έτους

Πού θα βρέξει την Κυριακή του Πάσχα

Πού θα βρέξει την Κυριακή του Πάσχα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Πού θα δείξει 30αρια τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη - Ο καιρός την Ανάσταση

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Πού θα δείξει 30αρια τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη - Ο καιρός την Ανάσταση

Κικίλιας: Δεν αναμένονται αυξήσεις στα εισιτήρια από 1η Μαΐου - Kαλύτερες τιμές στα ταχύπλοα

Κικίλιας: Δεν αναμένονται αυξήσεις στα εισιτήρια από 1η Μαΐου - Kαλύτερες τιμές στα ταχύπλοα

Διαγραφή Μπατζελή για ένα χρόνο: Από λάθος σε λάθος το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Διαγραφή Μπατζελή για ένα χρόνο: Από λάθος σε λάθος το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών που σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι πιο νέα, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών που σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι πιο νέα, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

JTI: Καταπολεμώντας το παράνομο εμπόριο και προωθώντας την έξυπνη ρύθμιση

JTI: Καταπολεμώντας το παράνομο εμπόριο και προωθώντας την έξυπνη ρύθμιση

Επιχειρήσεις
Συνεργασία JTI και ΑΑΔΕ στην καταπολέμηση του παράνομου εμπορίου προϊόντων καπνού

Συνεργασία JTI και ΑΑΔΕ στην καταπολέμηση του παράνομου εμπορίου προϊόντων καπνού

Οικονομία
JTI Hellas: Επενδύοντας στους ανθρώπους και την ανάπτυξη της Ανατολικής Μακεδονίας και Θράκης

JTI Hellas: Επενδύοντας στους ανθρώπους και την ανάπτυξη της Ανατολικής Μακεδονίας και Θράκης

Επιχειρήσεις
Ο Όμιλος JT Inc. διακρίνεται για 6η συνεχή χρονιά στη λίστα «Α» του CDP για την Κλιματική Αλλαγή

Ο Όμιλος JT Inc. διακρίνεται για 6η συνεχή χρονιά στη λίστα «Α» του CDP για την Κλιματική Αλλαγή

Επιχειρήσεις

NETWORK

ΕΟΦ: Προσοχή σε προϊόν αδυνατίσματος που κυκλοφορεί στο διαδίκτυο

ΕΟΦ: Προσοχή σε προϊόν αδυνατίσματος που κυκλοφορεί στο διαδίκτυο

healthstat.gr
Η ΔΕΗ ενισχύει θεσμικά τη στρατηγική της διεύρυνση – Νέες αγορές στο καταστατικό, νέα θητεία για Γ. Στάσση

Η ΔΕΗ ενισχύει θεσμικά τη στρατηγική της διεύρυνση – Νέες αγορές στο καταστατικό, νέα θητεία για Γ. Στάσση

ienergeia.gr
Καρκίνος προστάτη: Η καινοτόμα συσκευή που δημιούργησε Startup στις ΗΠΑ

Καρκίνος προστάτη: Η καινοτόμα συσκευή που δημιούργησε Startup στις ΗΠΑ

healthstat.gr
Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

theissue.gr
Καύσιμα: Πόσα χάνουμε από τις πειραγμένες αντλίες

Καύσιμα: Πόσα χάνουμε από τις πειραγμένες αντλίες

ienergeia.gr
Τσάι Matcha: Η συμβουλή «κλειδί» για να αποκομίσετε τα μέγιστα οφέλη

Τσάι Matcha: Η συμβουλή «κλειδί» για να αποκομίσετε τα μέγιστα οφέλη

healthstat.gr
Θετικό σήμα από το δεύτερο crash test για το ηλεκτρικό σύστημα ενόψει Πάσχα – Νέα σύσκεψη στο ΥΠΕΝ

Θετικό σήμα από το δεύτερο crash test για το ηλεκτρικό σύστημα ενόψει Πάσχα – Νέα σύσκεψη στο ΥΠΕΝ

ienergeia.gr
Βροχή οι αιτήσεις στο «Αλλάζω Θέρμανση και Θερμοσίφωνα»: Τέσσερις στις δέκα αφορούν αντλίες θερμότητες

Βροχή οι αιτήσεις στο «Αλλάζω Θέρμανση και Θερμοσίφωνα»: Τέσσερις στις δέκα αφορούν αντλίες θερμότητες

ienergeia.gr