Why Young Greeks Are Turning Away from the Sea

For centuries, Greece has been synonymous with the sea. Its sailors and shipowners have helped shape global shipping, and even today, Greek-owned vessels make up one of the largest merchant fleets in the world. Yet despite this legacy, a troubling trend is emerging: fewer and fewer young Greeks are choosing a life at sea.

The reasons are complex. While the financial incentives remain strong—captains can earn upwards of €14,000 per month—these wages are no longer enough to offset the personal sacrifices the job demands. Long stretches of isolation, months away from family, and the physical and mental toll of life on board deter many young people, who now prioritize work-life balance, stability, and staying connected to their communities.

This shift marks a dramatic departure from past generations, especially those from seafaring islands like Chios or Andros, where maritime careers were once a rite of passage. Today, Greece’s youth are more likely to pursue land-based careers in tourism, tech, or the public sector—even if it means earning less. Many cadets drop out after their first training voyages, opting instead for roles in shipping offices or the Coast Guard.

Despite a thriving Greek-owned fleet, which continues to grow in both size and sophistication, the country now faces a shortage of homegrown officers. With global maritime labor in high demand, the question is no longer whether Greece can build ships—but whether it can find Greeks to sail them. If the current trend continues, a nation that once ruled the waves may soon be watching its ships sail under foreign crews, its proud maritime tradition reduced to a memory.