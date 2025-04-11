Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Moves Forward with Chevron Hydrocarbon Exploration Agreement

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
The Greek government is set to sign a new ministerial decision today, Friday, defining the precise maritime coordinates for offshore hydrocarbon exploration blocks as part of its collaboration with U.S. energy giant Chevron.

This decision marks a key milestone in a wider process that, according to the Ministry of Environment and Energy, is expected to lead to an international tender by the end of April and wrap up by August, with the final contract slated for submission to Parliament for ratification.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, highlighted the country’s emerging role as a regional hub for stability and a provider of energy security.

He emphasized the importance of building strategic energy partnerships with neighboring countries including Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Israel, aiming to establish a shared framework for regional energy cooperation.

Chevron’s interest in the exploration initiative was described by Papastavrou as a “vote of confidence” in Greece’s energy strategy and geopolitical standing. However, he clarified that the current phase represents a formal expression of interest, and stressed that the government must approach the process in a careful and methodical manner to ensure it concludes within 2025.

According to Papastavrou, an initial ministerial decision was signed last week. Today’s signing will pave the way for the official call for interest to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, marking the formal beginning of the tender process.

Addressing potential concerns about regional tensions, particularly with Turkey, the minister noted that the offshore blocks designated for exploration are located south of the island of Crete, outside the zones disputed by Ankara under the controversial Turkish-Libyan maritime memorandum. He added that Chevron has taken these geopolitical factors into account and is proceeding with caution.

Papastavrou also spoke about the Great Sea Interconnector, a major infrastructure project that will link Cyprus with the regional power grid, calling it a strategic initiative that will end the island nation’s energy isolation.

Although he did not commit to a specific timeline for restarting construction, he acknowledged the technical and institutional complexity of the project, which requires coordinated action with the European Commission and other stakeholders.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ξεκινάει η πληρωμή των δώρων Πάσχα - Αναλυτικά το ημερολόγιο για μισθούς, συντάξεις, επιδόματα

Ξεκινάει η πληρωμή των δώρων Πάσχα - Αναλυτικά το ημερολόγιο για μισθούς, συντάξεις, επιδόματα

Σαρωτικές αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος φέρνουν οι προτάσεις της ΡΑΑΕΥ

Σαρωτικές αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος φέρνουν οι προτάσεις της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ΕΦΚΑ: Χιλιάδες εργαζόμενοι με μπλοκάκι καλούνται να πληρώσουν επιπλέον εισφορές

ΕΦΚΑ: Χιλιάδες εργαζόμενοι με μπλοκάκι καλούνται να πληρώσουν επιπλέον εισφορές

J. Motles (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: Η βιωσιμότητα δεν είναι απλώς «κάτι ωραίο να το έχεις»

J. Motles (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: Η βιωσιμότητα δεν είναι απλώς «κάτι ωραίο να το έχεις»

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Μήπως σε τριγυρίζει κρυολόγημα; Αντιμετώπισέ το άμεσα με το απόλυτο όπλο της φύσης!

Μήπως σε τριγυρίζει κρυολόγημα; Αντιμετώπισέ το άμεσα με το απόλυτο όπλο της φύσης!

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Προσοχή: Γιατί δεν πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου 1 φορά την εβδομάδα

Προσοχή: Γιατί δεν πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου 1 φορά την εβδομάδα

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Το όσπριο που μπορεί να μειώσει την χοληστερόλη και τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Το όσπριο που μπορεί να μειώσει την χοληστερόλη και τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Plays the Long Game, But Voters May Demand More Than Words

Mitsotakis Plays the Long Game, But Voters May Demand More Than Words

News In English
“I Don’t Speak Greek”: Spyware Tycoon Threatens to Fire Lawyers in Explosive Trial Start

“I Don’t Speak Greek”: Spyware Tycoon Threatens to Fire Lawyers in Explosive Trial Start

News In English
Greek Voters Reject Government - But Offer No Alternative

Greek Voters Reject Government - But Offer No Alternative

News In English
Greece Unveils €19 Billion Defense Plan with Focus on Transparency and Long-Term Strategy

Greece Unveils €19 Billion Defense Plan with Focus on Transparency and Long-Term Strategy

News In English

NETWORK

Διατροφολόγος: Αλλάξτε ριζικά την υγεία σας με 2 απλές αλλαγές στη διατροφή

Διατροφολόγος: Αλλάξτε ριζικά την υγεία σας με 2 απλές αλλαγές στη διατροφή

healthstat.gr
Ποια η σύνδεση μεταξύ μητρικού διαβήτη και αυτισμού

Ποια η σύνδεση μεταξύ μητρικού διαβήτη και αυτισμού

healthstat.gr
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

theissue.gr
Πασχαλινά κουλουράκια που μοσχομυρίζουν τσουρέκι - Εύκολη συνταγή

Πασχαλινά κουλουράκια που μοσχομυρίζουν τσουρέκι - Εύκολη συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Προσοχή: Γιατί δεν πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου 1 φορά την εβδομάδα

Προσοχή: Γιατί δεν πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου 1 φορά την εβδομάδα

theissue.gr
Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

theissue.gr
Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

ienergeia.gr
Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

healthstat.gr