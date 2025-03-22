Games
News In English

Anti-Establishment Governments Underperform, Says Greek Think Tank

Anti-Establishment Governments Underperform, Says Greek Think Tank
According to the think tank, the global rise of anti-system parties has been ongoing since the early 2000s, with a sharp spike around 2015.

A new policy paper published by the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM), a Greek think tank, takes a deep dive into the rise of anti-establishment parties across Europe and assesses the consequences of their time in power.

The study evaluates how these parties - both from the far left and far right - have governed, particularly focusing on their economic management, impact on democratic institutions, and crisis response, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KEFiM, the global rise of anti-system parties has been ongoing since the early 2000s, with a sharp spike around 2015. That trend continues today, particularly on the right. Based on 2025 data, nearly one in five European voters supported a right-wing anti-establishment party in their most recent national election.

However, the study argues that these parties have largely failed to deliver on their promises. Economically, governments led by populist or authoritarian anti-establishment parties tend to underperform. The report points to lower GDP growth compared to more traditional, centrist governments. In addition, such administrations are more likely to raise tariffs, limit trade and financial activity, and sharply increase public debt and inflation - often with long-term consequences.

The study also highlights the institutional impact of anti-establishment governance. In countries where the rule of law is already fragile, these governments tend to undermine democratic checks and balances quickly, a trend that worsens the longer they remain in power. Even in stronger democracies, the report finds that anti-establishment leaders slowly weaken institutions by limiting judicial oversight, interfering in electoral processes, and exerting pressure on independent media.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says, most anti-establishment governments underestimated the severity of the crisis. They tended to avoid implementing strict public health measures such as mask mandates or limits on gatherings. Instead, they promoted poorly substantiated, short-term solutions. As a result, countries under such leadership experienced significantly higher excess mortality - on average 10 percentage points above those governed by mainstream parties.

KEFiM’s General Director, Nikos Rompapas, emphasizes that the appeal of anti-establishment parties stems from their promise to break free from the institutional constraints of liberal democracy and deliver more effective governance. However, the research suggests that in practice, these parties not only undermine democratic institutions but also fail to govern more effectively - whether in routine economic management or in navigating exceptional crises.

