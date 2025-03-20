Greek Government Faces Backlash as Polls Show Declining Support

Public discontent has been further fueled by allegations that the government attempted to obstruct a parliamentary investigation into the Tempi tragedy and the role of former government official Christos Triantopoulos.

Two new opinion polls have delivered a significant blow to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his ruling New Democracy party, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction over governance, transparency, and the government's handling of recent crises. The findings highlight deep frustration, particularly in the aftermath of the Tempi train disaster, one of Greece’s deadliest railway accidents, which has become a symbol of public distrust in state institutions.

Public discontent has been further fueled by allegations that the government attempted to obstruct a parliamentary investigation into the Tempi tragedy and the role of former government official Christos Triantopoulos. As protests demanding accountability continue, the latest surveys indicate that many Greeks believe the government has failed to listen to their concerns.

A new Alco poll, conducted for Alpha TV, and presented on Wednesday reveals that only one in three respondents believes the government has genuinely acknowledged the concerns expressed in mass protests over the Tempi rail disaster. In contrast, nearly 60% say the government has ignored the public outcry.

More strikingly, a majority of respondents believe the government deliberately tampered with the crash site rather than the changes being a result of procedural errors. When asked whether the removal of debris at the accident scene was an official directive or an operational mistake, 54% of respondents said they believed it was done on orders from the government, while only 30% considered it an error.

Concerns over rail safety remain high, with two-thirds of respondents stating they do not feel safe traveling by train in Greece. The public is also deeply skeptical about the effectiveness of the government’s recent cabinet reshuffle, with a similar percentage doubting that it will bring meaningful change.

The impact of these concerns has been reflected in widespread civic engagement. Nearly half of those surveyed said they had personally participated in demonstrations or public gatherings marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi disaster, further highlighting the depth of public frustration.

A separate survey by Opinion Poll, conducted for Action 24, paints an equally troubling picture for the Mitsotakis administration. According to the findings, an overwhelming 80% of respondents believe the government has not done enough to ensure full transparency in the investigation into the Tempi rail disaster.

Public frustration extends beyond the government to Greece’s judicial system, with 76% of respondents stating that the courts have failed to properly investigate the tragedy. The cabinet reshuffle has also been met with widespread skepticism—72.5% say they do not believe it will improve governance, and 62.1% doubt that the appointment of a Deputy Minister for Transport will lead to tangible improvements in rail safety and public transportation.

The Tempi tragedy, in which 57 people lost their lives, remains one of the most pressing concerns for Greek voters. According to the poll, securing justice for the victims and punishing those responsible is now the second most important national issue, following concerns over rising living costs that have put enormous strain on Greek households.

Beyond the government’s declining approval ratings, the surveys reveal a dramatic shift in Greece’s political landscape. Public trust in New Democracy has plummeted, with the party polling at just 23.6% of the valid vote.

In a significant development, the Freedom Sailing Party, led by former parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, has surged to second place, securing 13.3% support. This marks a major political shift, as PASOK, traditionally one of Greece’s dominant parties, has fallen to third place with 12%, trailing Freedom Sailing by over one percentage point.

Konstantopoulou’s growing political influence is further reflected in leadership preference polls. While Prime Minister Mitsotakis remains the most preferred leader, she now ranks second—ahead of other opposition figures. However, the most striking result is that "None of the Above" remains the most popular choice among Greek voters, highlighting the widespread disillusionment with the country’s political class.