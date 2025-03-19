Greek Government Faces Backlash for Attempting to End Tempi Parliamentary Inquiry

The Greek government is facing intense criticism after taking steps to end the parliamentary inquiry into former Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, Christos Triantopoulos, who has been accused of involvement in covering up the aftermath of the Tempi train disaster.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the chairman of the investigative committee, Triantopoulos requested that his case be referred directly to the regular judicial system, effectively bypassing the parliamentary investigation.

His request came on the same day the preliminary inquiry officially began, a process that opposition parties had argued could lead to further charges if additional evidence emerged. Currently, Triantopoulos faces a misdemeanor charge for breach of duty, but there had been discussions about expanding the investigation, potentially calling Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and even the President of the Republic as witnesses.

At the opening session, the ruling New Democracy party rejected opposition demands for a cross-party leadership structure for the inquiry, insisting on a process fully controlled by the government. Critics argued that this approach mirrored the government’s broader handling of the Tempi investigation, which they see as an effort to control the narrative and limit accountability. Meanwhile, sources indicated that several New Democracy MPs were reluctant to participate in the committee, raising further concerns about the investigation’s credibility.

In his letter, Triantopoulos maintained his innocence, accused the opposition of politicizing the tragedy, and insisted that he had nothing to hide. He argued that any conclusions drawn by the inquiry would be seen as politically motivated rather than impartial, further fueling public skepticism about the process.

The Greek government was quick to frame his request as an act of political bravery, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally endorsing the move. In a statement, Mitsotakis described it as a bold step without modern precedent, arguing that it removes the investigation from toxic political disputes. He also accused the opposition of preemptively declaring Triantopoulos guilty and dismissed their criticisms as politically motivated attacks. The prime minister went further by announcing a planned legislative reform to repeal provisions of the ministerial accountability law, arguing that this would enhance public trust in the political system.

The opposition reacted with outrage, accusing the government of shutting down the inquiry before it could fully investigate responsibility for the disaster. PASOK, the party that initially pushed for the inquiry, condemned the move as a manipulation of legal procedures to protect the government’s political interests. The party reminded the public that New Democracy had previously blocked an attempt to launch an inquiry into former Minister Kostas Karamanlis’ handling of railway safety, questioning why the government was now suddenly open to legal proceedings outside of parliament.

SYRIZA and the Democratic Movement accused Mitsotakis of orchestrating a preemptive cover-up, arguing that Triantopoulos’ request was designed to prevent key figures, including the prime minister himself, from being called to testify before parliament. In a statement, SYRIZA said that the government was once again silencing the legislative process to protect those responsible for the tragedy.

The Communist Party (KKE) was equally critical, alleging that the government’s insistence on bypassing the parliamentary process was a calculated effort to prevent witnesses from being called and to suppress new evidence from emerging. KKE lawmakers argued that referring the case to the regular judiciary was a deliberate strategy to delay or weaken the investigation.

The opposition maintains that the government’s goal is to prevent a full inquiry that could implicate higher-ranking officials. The timing of Triantopoulos' request, coming on the very day the inquiry began, has only strengthened suspicions that the government is trying to close the case as quickly as possible.

The fate of Mr. Triantopoulos' case now lies with the parliamentary committee, which holds the power to either continue the inquiry or transfer the case directly to the judiciary. If the request is granted, the case will move to the Five-Member Judicial Council of the Special Court, which will decide whether he should face trial.

Although the committee is set to deliberate on Thursday, the outcome appears all but certain. With the government majority firmly in control, indications suggest that approval is a mere formality, paving the way for his referral to the judicial council—via the parliamentary plenary session—on charges of breach of duty.

While the government insists this move reflects a commitment to justice, opposition parties argue that it is a carefully orchestrated effort to shield key figures from scrutiny. With the Tempi disaster still an emotional and politically charged issue, the handling of this inquiry could have significant consequences for the Mitsotakis administration.