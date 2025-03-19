Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Public Backs Early, Poll Shows

A new survey by polling firm ALCO, presented on Tuesday by Greek broadcaster Alpha TV, indicates growing public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government.

The poll reveals that half of Greek citizens favor early elections rather than allowing the government to complete its full term. Meanwhile, 39 percent believe the administration should remain in power until the end of its mandate, while 11 percent remain undecided.

A key finding of the survey is that 66 percent of respondents expressed a desire for a different administration and would not support Mitsotakis for a second term. By contrast, only 25 percent said they would vote for his government again.

Public opinion on the recent no-confidence motion submitted by center-left opposition parties was also overwhelmingly negative for the ruling party. Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed stated they would have voted in favor of the motion, expressing their opposition to the government’s handling of affairs. In contrast, only 25 percent agreed with the Greek Parliament’s decision to reject it.

Despite maintaining the lead in voter preference, New Democracy, the ruling party, appears to be losing ground, securing 23.3 percent support in the latest poll—a decline from previous surveys. PASOK remains in second place with 11.7 percent, though it has also seen a drop in support. The most significant political shift is the surge of Freedom Course (Plefsi Eleftherias), led by former parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, which has nearly doubled its voter support since February 2025, rising from 5.6 percent to 10.3 percent.

The rise of Freedom Course appears to be drawing voters away from a range of other parties, with many of its new supporters coming from MeRA25, SYRIZA, New Democracy, and PASOK. The Greek Solution party, led by Kyriakos Velopoulos, has also seen an increase in support, reaching 8.2 percent, while the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) has remained stable at 7.8 percent. Meanwhile, SYRIZA continues its downward trend, now polling at 6.8 percent.

Dissatisfaction with the government is widespread, with 55 percent of respondents stating they are not at all satisfied with Mitsotakis’ administration. An additional 23 percent expressed only slight satisfaction, while 15 percent said they were fairly satisfied, and just 5 percent reported being very satisfied.

The overall sentiment in Greece appears overwhelmingly negative, with 86 percent of respondents expressing disappointment, anger, or insecurity about the state of the country. Specifically, 34 percent said they feel disappointed, 33 percent reported feeling anger, and 19 percent expressed a sense of insecurity. Only 13 percent of those polled reported feeling hope or optimism.

The survey also suggests that the upcoming elections will primarily serve as a protest vote against the current government, with 55 percent of respondents indicating that their vote will be driven by dissatisfaction. Additionally, 54 percent believe that Greece would achieve greater stability under a coalition government rather than a single-party administration.