Automated Tax Returns for 2025: What Taxpayers Need to Know

Greece is introducing a new system that will simplify tax filing for 1.5 million taxpayers in 2025, with an automated process for completing and submitting tax returns.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will pre-fill tax declarations using available data, such as income from salaries, pensions, interest, and dividends, as well as deductible expenses like medical costs and insurance contributions.

To ensure accuracy and transparency, taxpayers will have 30 days to review their pre-filled tax return, make corrections, or reject it entirely. If they take no action within this period, the return will be considered final, and AADE will automatically process the tax liability based on the pre-filled information. If any new financial data emerges before the declaration is finalized, the system will halt automatic submission, and the taxpayer will be required to submit their return manually.

For example, if an employee in Greece earns €20,000 annually, this amount will already be recorded in their tax return, as employers report salaries to AADE. Similarly, pensioners receiving €15,000 annually will find this amount automatically reflected in their tax form. If no changes are needed, they can submit the return without any modifications.

The deadline for making changes or objections to the pre-filled tax declaration has been set for April 24, 2025. If a taxpayer does not take action by then, their declaration will be automatically finalized the following day, on April 25, 2025. To keep taxpayers informed, AADE will send notifications via email and provide access to tax declarations on the digital platform myAADE, where individuals can review and adjust their information as needed.

This new system is designed to streamline the tax process while ensuring taxpayers have full control over their declarations. The safeguards in place aim to prevent errors and offer a transparent, efficient way for individuals in Greece to manage their tax obligations.

