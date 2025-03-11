Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

The Euro’s Impact on Greece: A Quarter-Century of Transformation

The Euro’s Impact on Greece: A Quarter-Century of Transformation
Greece’s entry into the Eurozone was a historic achievement that reshaped the country’s economic trajectory, according to the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Giannis Stournaras.

Speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of Greece’s adoption of the euro, Stournaras reflected on the significant benefits the country has gained while also acknowledging the formidable challenges it faced in the process.

Stournaras highlighted that Greece’s path to the euro was not an easy one. It required a disciplined and sustained effort over six years, from 1994 to 2000, particularly during the latter half of that period. This journey was further complicated by external crises, including the 1996 military standoff with Turkey over the Imia islets, the 1997–98 financial crisis in emerging markets, the devastating earthquake that struck Athens in 1999, and the Kosovo war later that same year. Despite these challenges, the country remained committed to its goal of joining the Eurozone.

The success of this endeavor, Stournaras argued, was due to a combination of clear objectives, strong political leadership, pragmatic policy choices, and a commitment to economic stabilization. The Greek government prioritized meeting the five economic criteria, despite initial resistance to placing nominal convergence over real economic growth. Over time, it became evident that fulfilling these conditions was essential for long-term stability and prosperity. Beginning in 1994, successive economic programs recognized the importance of fiscal discipline, an idea that was not widely accepted in Greece at the time.

Political leadership played a crucial role in driving this effort forward. The same core team, comprising officials from the Ministry of National Economy, the Finance Ministry, and the Bank of Greece, remained responsible for implementing the plan throughout the process. After the election of Kostas Simitis as Prime Minister in 1996, the government's determination became even stronger. Simitis provided unwavering political support to the economic team, even when unpopular measures were introduced, such as tax reforms that targeted high-income earners in an effort to reduce the budget deficit.

Greece also adopted a pragmatic approach to economic policy, avoiding rigid ideological positions and instead using flexible fiscal, monetary, and structural policies to navigate its challenges. This strategy helped debunk long-standing economic myths in Greece, such as the belief that inflation could never fall below 10% or that economic stability and growth were incompatible. Contrary to these fears, Greece managed to achieve both economic stabilization and rapid growth simultaneously.

Throughout this period, the government also maintained a focus on social and economic development. Despite implementing strict fiscal policies, Greece achieved high growth rates, increased social spending as a percentage of GDP, improved tax fairness, and reduced tax evasion. Real wages continued to rise within the limits of productivity growth, which helped secure public acceptance of the economic reforms. While European Union funding played a role in supporting development, the primary driver of Greece’s growth was a surge in private investment, made possible by falling interest rates, economic stability, and improved investor confidence.

By 2004, Greece had closed much of the economic gap with the rest of the Eurozone, with its per capita GDP rising from 66% of the European average in 1996 to 72% in 2004. For the first time in decades, economic policy was not disrupted by election cycles, a problem that had repeatedly derailed previous efforts at economic stability.

Stournaras described Greece’s entry into the Eurozone as the most significant economic achievement in the country’s modern history. Beyond the economic benefits, it cemented Greece’s position at the heart of European decision-making and eliminated the currency instability that had plagued the country for much of its history. Even today, many smaller economies, both within and outside the European Union, face similar monetary challenges. The continued appeal of the euro is evident, with Croatia becoming the latest country to join the Eurozone in January 2024. Meanwhile, countries such as Sweden and Denmark, though not members of the Eurozone, closely align their monetary policies with the euro to maintain economic stability.

Looking back, the benefits of Greece’s Eurozone membership became even more apparent during the country’s financial crisis in the 2010s. When Greece faced the threat of default, European institutions and governments intervened, refinancing nearly all of its public debt under exceptionally favorable terms, ensuring its sustainability for years to come. In total, Greece received the largest financial assistance package ever recorded as a percentage of GDP under the most favorable conditions possible.
Stournaras concluded by emphasizing that Greece’s Eurozone accession required difficult sacrifices, but it ultimately provided the country with the economic stability and political influence that would have been impossible to achieve otherwise.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη 11αδα της Stoiximan Super League και έχει «εκπλήξεις»!

Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη 11αδα της Stoiximan Super League και έχει «εκπλήξεις»!

Court seats με τζακούζι και.. μπάρμπεκιου; Ναι έγινε και αυτό στη Λιθουανία! (video)

Court seats με τζακούζι και.. μπάρμπεκιου; Ναι έγινε και αυτό στη Λιθουανία! (video)

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Πού θα δείτε ΑΕΚ, Champions League και Τσιτσιπά: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

Πού θα δείτε ΑΕΚ, Champions League και Τσιτσιπά: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

Από την επαρχία, στην Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τώρα ο Χατζηγιοβάνης, ποιος ο τελευταίος; (video)

Από την επαρχία, στην Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τώρα ο Χατζηγιοβάνης, ποιος ο τελευταίος; (video)

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

Αυτές είναι οι 7 πιο έξυπνες celebrities με IQ ιδιοφυΐας

Αυτές είναι οι 7 πιο έξυπνες celebrities με IQ ιδιοφυΐας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Plans for Public Sector Wage Hikes and Tax Cuts Faces EU Hurdles

Greece’s Plans for Public Sector Wage Hikes and Tax Cuts Faces EU Hurdles

News In English
Greek Lawmakers to Discuss Expanding Armed Forces Capabilities

Greek Lawmakers to Discuss Expanding Armed Forces Capabilities

News In English
Greece Cracks Down on Electricity Theft: Over €1.2 Million in Violations Uncovered

Greece Cracks Down on Electricity Theft: Over €1.2 Million in Violations Uncovered

News In English
Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

News In English

NETWORK

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

theissue.gr
Γιατρός προειδοποιεί: «Αυτή συνήθεια βλάπτει περισσότερο από 100 τσιγάρα»

Γιατρός προειδοποιεί: «Αυτή συνήθεια βλάπτει περισσότερο από 100 τσιγάρα»

healthstat.gr
Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Κουνούπια τον χειμώνα: Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει τα δεδομένα

Κουνούπια τον χειμώνα: Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει τα δεδομένα

healthstat.gr
H «μεγάλη φυγή» από το ΕΣΥ - Αναλυτικά στοιχεία

H «μεγάλη φυγή» από το ΕΣΥ - Αναλυτικά στοιχεία

healthstat.gr
Αρτοζαχαροπλαστεία: Υπό αφανισμό ο κλάδος με ενεργειακό κόστος, αυξήσεις στις πρώτες ύλες και τώρα ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

Αρτοζαχαροπλαστεία: Υπό αφανισμό ο κλάδος με ενεργειακό κόστος, αυξήσεις στις πρώτες ύλες και τώρα ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

ienergeia.gr
Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

ienergeia.gr